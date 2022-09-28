Electric scooter rider pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of Gone Girl star Lisa Banes

The man who fatally struck Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run accident last year has pled guilty to manslaughter charges, according to the Associated Press.

Brian Boyd, 27, pled guilty to fleeing the scene of an accident and second degree manslaughter charges on Wednesday, over a year after hitting Banes with his electric scooter while she was crossing the street in New York City in June 2021.

The actress, who was on her way to meet her wife at the time of the incident, suffered a traumatic brain injury from the collision and remained in critical condition until her death on June 14. She was 65.

Lisa Banes

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Lisa Banes died in June 2021.

Boyd, who fled the scene, was arrested weeks later, per the outlet. He is expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison, which the news agency noted was "less than the three to nine years" sentence that Manhattan district attorney's office prosecutors had argued.

Banes appeared in multiple hit television, film, and stage productions throughout her acting career. The Juilliard alum made appearances in One Life to Live, China Beach, Royal Pains, Madam Secretary, NCIS, Cocktail, and Nashville, but was best known for her role as the mom of Rosamund Pike's character Amy in the 2014 thriller Gone Girl.

After Banes' death, her manager, David Williams, remarked on her "tragic and senseless passing" in a statement to NBC.

"She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work," Williams said. "Whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Boyd's sentencing is set for Nov. 30.

