Electric scooter victims to sue Paris authorities as they demand end to 'anarchy in the streets'

The French government is meeting with people who have been injured by electric scooters - AP

Victims of electric scooter accidents presented demands for stricter rules to end “anarchy in the streets” in a meeting with French Transport Ministry officials on Monday.

Leaders of a group of about 60 victims said they planned to sue the Paris authorities for negligence over the rising number of people being injured as electric scooters, or “trottinettes”, gain popularity.

Paris and other French cities are plagued by accidents, often causing serious injuries, as scooter riders collide with pedestrians or other vehicles.

Britain’s first death in an electric scooter crash occurred last month in south London. Emily Hartridge, a TV presenter and YouTube star, was killed in a collision with a lorry.

Electric scooters have become a runaway success in less than a year in France, with 20,000 now available for hire in Paris, but pedestrians are increasingly concerned about the danger they pose.

The group says a 20 kmph (12 mph) speed limit and fines of €135 (£125) for riding e-scooters on the pavement are insufficient. They want to make helmets and rider insurance compulsory, and force scooter hire companies to require renters to produce ID so they can be traced if they plough into pedestrians, cause accidents or ride on pavements.

The victims’ group claims that projections based on data from three Paris hospitals suggest that up to 170 people a day may be suffering injuries in France. Arnaud Kielbasa, whose wife and seven-week-old baby were hurt when an electric scooter ran into them in Paris, said: “We are not against electric scooters but we want the authorities to end to the current chaos and anarchy in the streets.”

A 30-year-old man was killed after being hit by a motorbike while riding an e-scooter on a motorway near Paris on Friday. The third death linked to e-scooters in the Paris area in four months increased calls for tighter regulation.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and was reportedly in the fast lane when the motorbike hit him from behind. The motorcyclist was seriously injured.

Riding electric scooters on motorways is banned in France.