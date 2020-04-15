Electric Traction Motor Market Outlook 2020-2025; Dominated by ABB, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, CRRC, GE and Siemens

DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Traction Motor Market by Type (AC and DC), Power Rating (Below 200 kW, 200-400 kW, and Above 400 kW), Application (Railways, Electric Vehicles, Elevators, Conveyors, and Industrial Machinery), and Region: Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric traction motor market is projected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2025, from an estimated market size of USD 14.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2025.

The increase in demand for high-performance motors, favourable government policies and subsidies, and the rise in investments in the railway sector are expected to drive the electric traction motor market. Increased demand for electric vehicles is the major growth opportunity for the electric traction motor market.

The global electric traction motor market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the electric traction motor market include ABB (Switzerland), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (India), CRRC (China), GE (US), and Siemens (Germany).

The AC segment, by type, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



The AC segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025. AC electric traction motor are more into demand as compared to DC electric traction motor because of various reasons such as they are simple to construct, does not require any additional mechanical contacts such as brushes to work, and are lighter as compared to DC electric traction motor for equivalent power. These factors are expected to boost the demand for AC electric traction motors during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific: The largest market for electric traction motor



Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest size of the electric traction motor market, followed by Europe and North America in 2019. The region is the largest market for electric traction motors and home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Moreover, increasing investments in electric vehicles and rolling stock are the key factors driving the electric traction motor market in the Asia-Pacific. China is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the region, followed by the markets in the US and Japan, during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Traction Motor Market

4.2 Europe Market Size, by Application & Country

4.3 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Region

4.4 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Type

4.5 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating

4.6 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges



6 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 AC Electric Traction Motor

6.3 DC Electric Traction Motor



7 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Power Rating

7.1 Introduction

7.2 <_00 />7.3 200-400 KW

7.4 >400 KW



8 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Railway

8.3 Electric Vehicles

8.4 Others



9 Electric Traction Motor Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 North America

9.4 Europe

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Overview

10.3 Market Share, 2019

10.4 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.3.2 New Product Launches

10.3.3 Investments & Expansions

10.3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.5 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances, & Joint Ventures

10.3.6 Others



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 ABB

11.3 American Traction Systems

11.4 Ametek

11.5 Robert Bosch

11.6 CG Power & Industrial Solutions

11.7 CRRC

11.8 GE

11.9 Hitachi

11.10 Hyundai Rotem

11.11 Johnson Electric

11.12 Kawasaki

11.13 Lynch

11.14 Magna

11.15 Mitsubishi

11.16 Nidec

11.17 Prodrive

11.18 Siemens

11.19 Skoda

11.20 Toshiba

11.21 Traktionssysteme Austria

11.22 VEM

11.23 Voith

11.24 WEG

11.25 Wabtec

11.26 Eaton

