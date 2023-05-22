Electric truck sales take off at Volvo

STORY: Sales of electric trucks may be picking up.

Volvo Group said Monday (May 22) that it had won its biggest ever order.

Its trucks unit is selling 1,000 electric vehicles to Swiss buildings materials giant Holcim.

They’ll be delivered over the next seven years, and used all over Europe.

The first will go into service later this year.

Volvo Trucks wants half of its sales to be electric by 2030.

The firm also sells vehicles under other brands including Renault and Mack.

And it says it’s seen an influx of orders over recent quarters as firms step up efforts to meet zero-emission targets.

With demand expected to rise, it’s scaling up output at plants in Sweden, France and the U.S.

It plans to start production at a factory in Belgium later this year.

Volvo is also working on hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles.

They’re expected to go on sale in the second half of this decade.