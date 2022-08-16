Electric utility sued, blamed for causing deadly McKinney Fire

The McKinney Fire from the bridge over the Klamath River at Walker Road and Highway 96 looking southeast into Division D.

A lawsuit was filed this week against PacifiCorp, claiming the utility's electrical equipment caused the McKinney Fire, which has destroyed 185 structures and killed four people in Siskiyou County.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Sacramento County Superior Court, alleges sparks from the electric utility's equipment ignited the fire, which went on to destroy much of the tiny community of Klamath River in northwest Siskiyou County.

Five people were named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit against PacifiCorp of Oregon, which provides electricity to residents in Siskiyou County.

The fire also has torched some 60,392 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Kaitlyn Webb, a spokeswoman for the McKinney Fire, said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The suit was filed by Singleton Schreiber, a San Diego law firm that has represented wildfire victims in numerous lawsuits around the state. Many of those fires were started by electric utilities.

"The suit claims PacifiCorp is responsible for the deaths of the plaintiffs’ loved ones, property damage (including cherished possessions), serious out-of-pocket expenses for those impacted by the fires, evacuation expenses, medical bills, loss of business income, and much more. All of this as the result of the utility’s negligence," according to a press release from the law firm.

A chimney stands at a home destroyed by the McKinney Fire on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in western Siskiyou County.

“To date, four people have lost their lives in a fire that was entirely avoidable,” said Gerald Singleton, managing partner of Singleton Schreiber. “Every fire season, California is overrun by deaths, injuries, financial disasters, charred homes and ruined lives as a result of utilities such as PacifiCorp putting profits over safety. This is the second time in the last two years that PacifiCorp has started a fire that killed citizens of Siskiyou County.”

“The people who lived in the area in and around the McKinney Fire had their lives changed forever, PacifiCorp owes it to them to make this right,” said attorney Christopher R. Rodriguez. “This lawsuit cannot bring back loved ones, but it can hold this utility accountable for its own failure to meet basic safety standards.”

Officials with PacifiCorp did not return phone calls seeking comment about the lawsuit.

Crew members from Angeles National Forest mop up in the McKinney Fire burn area.

