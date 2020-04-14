Electric Vehicle (EV) Market & Charging Infrastructure Study, 2020: Policy & Regulatory Framework, Charging Tariffs & Pricing, Key Players, Country Profiles

DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Charging Infrastructure: Current State and Regulations in Key Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are envisioned to dominate the global mobility market in the near future. Policies are being refined in many countries for greater adoption of EVs as a sustainable public and private mobility solution. In response, utilities, EV manufacturers, operators and technology providers are working towards developing smart and efficient charging infrastructure in order to meet customer needs of security and convenience.



This report contains 8 sections and will provide insights into the current state of play, and policy and regulatory developments in about 30 major markets around the world.



Section 1 will comprise an Executive Summary of the report. Section 2 will provide an overview, track the growth over the past three years and outline the expected trends in the global EV market. Section 3 will focus on the existing charging infrastructure, targets and key trends in this market.



Section 4 will provide a comparison of the policy and regulatory frameworks across the selected markets and Section 5 will focus on charging tariffs and pricing. Key charging infrastructure providers or chargepoint operators will be profiled in Section 6.



The report will include detailed profiles of each of the key markets in Section 7. Each country profile will have the following information:

Overview of the EV market

Expected growth in the market

Institutional framework

Policy and regulations

Charging tariffs and pricing

Charging infrastructure targets

Key players, their current infrastructure, offerings and targets

Sources and methodology will be covered in Section 8.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary



2. Global EV market

2.1. Overview of the global market

2.2. Recent developments

2.3. Market trends

2.3.1. Sales of EVs by region

2.3.2. Growth overthe last three years by region

2.3.3. Growth in key markets

2.3.4. Expected trends



3. Charging infrastructure

3.1. Current status by region

3.1.1. Growth in public charge points by region

3.1.2. Growth in key markets

3.1.3. Expected trends

3.1.4. Targets in key markets



4. Policy and regulatory framework for charging infrastructure

4.1. Overview of policy and regulations by region

4.2. Comparison across key markets



5. Charging tariffs and pricing

5.1. Pricing practices

5.2. Overview of tariffs across regions

5.3. Comparison across key markets



6. Key players

6.1. Key charging infrastructure providers

6.2. Comparison of their existing infrastructure, offerings and targets



7. Country profiles

7.1. Overview of the EV market

7.2. Expected growth in the market

7.3. Institutional framework

7.4. Policy and regulations

7.5. Charging tariffs and pricing

7.6. Charging infrastructure targets

7.7. Key players, their current infrastructure, offerings and targets



8. Appendix

8.1. Sources and methodology

8.2. Bibliography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1wszzx

