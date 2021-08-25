In electric vehicle push, Onsemi to buy GT Advanced Technologies for $415 million

Stephen Nellis
·1 min read

By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Onsemi said on Wednesday it would buy GT Advanced Technologies, a manufacturer of a key material used in chips for electric vehicles called silicon carbide, for $415 million in cash.

The move is a major push further into electric vehicles for Onsemi, which already supplies other automotive chips such as sensors in driver safety systems.

Automakers are turning to chips made from silicon carbide for the drivetrains and charging systems in electric vehicles because the material is more energy-efficient than chips made from standard silicon.

But the crystalline material requires new techniques to produce and to manufacture compared to standard silicon.

To make silicon carbide chips, companies like Onsemi must use raw discs called wafers. The silicon carbide versions of those wafers come from a only few key suppliers such as Cree Inc, which has shifted its strategy from LED chips used in lighting to focus on silicon carbide chips for electric vehicles.

Phoenix-based Onsemi sells a range of silicon carbide chips that go into electric vehicles, but until the GTAT deal, it had sourced most of the raw wafers for those chips from outside suppliers. GTAT specializes in growing various kinds of crystalline materials, including silicon carbide.

Onsemi said the deal will help it secure and grow its supply of the material to make silicon carbide chips and give it greater control over the technology, which still remains less advanced than chips using older materials.

“This transaction reflects our confidence and stated commitment to meaningfully invest in silicon carbide solutions,” Hassane El-Khoury, president and chief executive officer of Onsemi, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Aditya Soni and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ark Invest's Cathie Wood has high hopes for Chinese stocks in the long run - and says her fund's analysts were blown away by Tesla's AI day

    "I'm not pessimistic about China longer run because I think they're a very entrepreneurial society," the star stock-picker said.

  • US Oil Majors Impose COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates for Workers

    Oil majors like Chevron, Schlumberger and Hess mandate inoculation as a new safety measure, owing to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • Thinking About Buying a New Car? It May Be Smarter to Wait a Year—Or Longer

    Before the pandemic, Earl Stewart could count over 300 new cars sitting on the lot of his family’s Toyota dealership in South Florida on any single day. As long as there’s strong demand and inventory constraints caused by the chip shortage, prices for vehicles are not expected to drop anytime soon, according to Kayla Reynolds, an industry intelligence analyst at Cox Automotive.

  • No COVID shots required: Ricketts behind Nebraska ads for nurses

    The governor made the choice to pursue nurses opposed to vaccine mandates after the region’s top hospital systems announced the vaccine requirement, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • Taiwan seeks again to reassure U.S. over tackling chip shortage

    Taiwan is doing all it can to address the global shortage of semiconductors, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday after talks with the newly-appointed de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, a problem that has idled some auto production lines. Democratic U.S. senators from Michigan and Ohio last week asked the Taiwanese government to help address the shortage,given that the island is a major semiconductor producer and seen as central to efforts to resolve the problem. Wang said the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, had raised the issue of chip shortages during a meeting on Monday.

  • China Reopens World’s Third Busiest Port After Two-Week Closure

    Some ships have been allowed to use the terminal but container services remain suspended for now.

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Cryptocurrency Market Will More Than Triple by 2030: Study

    The report by Allied Market Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for September 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Lam Research Is 'Terrific,' Says Cramer, but the Charts Are Tricky

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" on Monday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about Lam Research . "I think Lam is terrific," Cramer responded. In this daily bar chart of LRCX, below, we can see that prices declined this month to test the rising 40-week moving average line.

  • Oil Demand Gets Boost as China’s Harsh Curbs Bring Delta to Heel

    (Bloomberg) -- Traffic on China’s typically busy city streets has shown signs of a recovery as the key crude-importing nation managed to quash a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, bolstering the outlook for energy demand. Congestion in Beijing, the capital, rose 11.8% as of mid-morning on Tuesday compared with a week earlier, according to real-time traffic data from Baidu. The volume in the commercial center of Shanghai was 2.8% higher, while it was up 6.8% in Zhengzhou and 3.4% in Nanjing, both regi

  • Oil prices end higher with U.S. crude supplies down a third straight week

    Oil futures end higher on Wednesday, with prices scoring their longest stretch of daily gains so far this month on the heels of a third straight drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Bitcoin mining 'golden age' shows higher profits and demand for more infrastructure

    Building infrastructure for energy-intensive crypto mining poses the greatest challenge for companies and individuals hoping to reap big money.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Popular asset manager Cathie Wood continues to crush the market. Ark's Next Generation Internet ETF is up 41% over the past year, topping the 31% return of the S&P 500. And among the 49 positions in the fund, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) stand out.

  • Alibaba vs. JD.com: Which Chinese Retail Stock is a Better Pick?

    The retail market in China is experiencing a significant boom in sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, this market was worth RMB 39 trillion last year. The online retail penetration in China stood at 24.9% last year, up from a mere 6.2% in 2012. According to data from iResearch, the Chinese online retail market could have a gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 15.1 trillion by 2023, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 to 2023. Using the

  • Employment attorney discusses COVID-19 vaccine mandates after FDA approval

    More companies are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their employees after the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Employment attorney Richard Roth joined CBSN to discuss the legality of employers requiring shots in the workplace.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Pediatrician on Pfizer's FDA approval and why we now need COVID vaccines for kids under 12

    The FDA's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has cleared the way for more schools and businesses to issue vaccine mandates, but it's not yet approved for kids. Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician in New York City, joined CBSN to discuss the impact of this decision and the importance of getting vaccines authorized for children under 12.