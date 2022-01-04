Here are the electric vehicle startups vying for your attention this year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paul A. Eisenstein
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Over the past 75 years, many startups have tried to crack the code and enter the U.S. automotive market. Virtually none have succeeded.

Tesla is the rare exception, having taken advantage of the emerging interest in battery-electric vehicles. Its sales nearly doubled last year, to 960,172 vehicles. And with two more plants opening — in Berlin and Austin, Texas — it’s expected to quickly blast through the 1 million mark this year. That’s providing a note of hope for the dozen or more competitors hoping to match its success.

Long-skeptical investors have recently shown great readiness to embrace the most promising newcomers. But some are struggling for capital, and their vehicles may not make it into production, analysts warned.

“The potential some of these startups have is that they’re breaking into a nascent EV market that has doubled in size this past year and is ready to take off,” said Sam Abuelsamid, the principal auto analyst for Guidehouse Insight.

“There is suddenly a vibrant market that traditional manufacturers have been slow to tap into,” Abuelsamid said, adding that "the window of opportunity is a narrow one and closing fast,” as companies like General Motors, Ford, Hyundai and Volkswagen prepare to unleash scores of new, long-range battery-electric vehicles of their own by mid-decade.

Here’s a look at some of the strongest and weakest of the EV startups, as well as a few others yet to clearly show whether they can plug in and light up the market.

Winners

Rivian is arguably the strongest of all the new startups, most analysts agree. The company has piles of cash and the backing of early investors like Ford and Amazon. Amazon’s Prime service has an outstanding order for 100,000 Rivian delivery trucks. And Rivian’s R1T pickup — which was named Motor Trend Truck of the Year — is now on sale. Production hiccups worried investors, but it still has a market capitalization north of $90 billion, more than GM or Ford.

Lucid CEO and Chief Technology Officer Peter Rawlinson was the man who whipped the original Tesla Model S into shape — and that helped him set new benchmarks for his startup’s own Lucid Air sedan. Two versions of the initial launch edition are now on sale, one with 1,100 horsepower, the other delivering over 500 miles of range, an industry best. The price tag? An exotic $160,000. But Lucid has plans for a mix of more mainstream sedans and SUVs.

Fisker takes its name from Henrik Fisker, who won kudos as a designer for Aston Martin. He launched his first brand with the plug-in Karma sports car. The company crashed spectacularly, but Fisker, a Danish-born entrepreneur, is back with a new startup focused solely on battery-electric vehicles — and an unusual business model. The Ocean SUV was designed in house, but its production will be outsourced to avoid the multibillion-dollar cost of building a factory. Future models, now under development, will follow the same path.

Polestar is a little different from other names on this list because it is a spinoff of Volvo and its Chinese parent, Geely. “But they’re still a standalone brand,” Abuelsamid said, which will have to rise or fall on its own merits. Polestar’s first model was a limited-edition, high-performance plug-in hybrid, but the Polestar 2 SUV and all future products will be purely electric.

Neo, one of several domestic Chinese EV startups, has strong aspirations to enter the U.S. market — and an unusual business model that will either make or break it, analysts suggested. After it struggled for cash in 2019, it has a big infusion, growing sales and a design that relies on swapping batteries so motorists don’t have to wait around while charging. The approach has its drawbacks — but it could prove useful for fleet and commercial buyers.

On the cusp

VinFast, Vietnam’s first real car company, was formed in 2017 and had its first model, a gas-powered SUV, on sale two years later. Now it’s focusing exclusively on battery-electric vehicles, showing off two at the recent L.A. Auto Show. It just went through a major management shake-up, but “if a company from any country in the world could make it happen, it’s the Vietnamese,” said Michael Dunne, the head of the consulting firm ZoZo Go. “They are the most tenacious, ambitious people on the planet.”

Canoo designers certainly don’t play it safe. Its minivans move passengers right up to the nose, much like the old VW Microbus, taking advantage of a skateboard-like platform with motors and batteries mounted underneath. That yields a massive interior for passengers and cargo. Canoo’s products have generated plenty of buzz, but “it’s still unclear people will want to buy them,” Abuelsamid said.

Atlis is one of an assortment of startups set to roll out all-electric pickups, although its XT primarily will target fleet and commercial customers who need heavy-duty capabilities. But what many observers are focusing on is the unusual battery-tech Atlis is developing. Its square cells are designed to handle up to a megawatt of power, meaning they could charge up as fast as a driver could fill the gas tank on a regular pickup.

An uncertain future

Faraday Future was, not that many years ago, seen as the next Tesla. It rolled out a series of crowd-pleasing concept vehicles, including the FF91 supercar, but it has so far failed to bring anything close to production. After its Chinese billionaire founder pulled out, it had to halt work on an assembly plant in Arizona. Ever since then, it has bounced from one plan to another and continues to struggle to find cash.

Byton has suffered similar setbacks to Faraday Future’s. It was seen as extremely promising when it debuted its M-Byte concept at the Consumer Electronics Show just two years ago, but constant management turnover, cash shortages and other problems have crippled the project. The company is abandoning its U.S. headquarters and retreating to China.

Bollinger had a quirky genesis, with its founder wanting an environmentally friendly work truck for his farm in New York state. Like the Atlis XT, the Bollinger B2 pickup and the B1 SUV are aimed at heavy-duty applications, with massive towing and stump-pulling capabilities. But production is way behind schedule, even though Bollinger set up a small operation in suburban Detroit, and the company is reported to be short on cash.

Lordstown Motors seemed to be on its way to stardom with its Endurance commercial pickup. Then, short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report claiming that Lordstown’s advance sales numbers were “fake,” an allegation that the company effectively acknowledged. Cash raised through a so-called SPAC deal vanished, and the company had to sell its Ohio factory. But Lordstown could yet survive, because Foxconn — which bought the factory — has said it might contract to build the Endurance.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple becomes first company to hit $3 trillion market value, then slips

    Apple Inc on Monday became the first company to hit a $3 trillion stock market value, before ending the day a hair below that milestone, as investors bet the iPhone maker will keep launching best-selling products as it explores new markets such as automated cars and virtual reality. On the first day of trading in 2022, the Silicon Valley company's shares hit an intraday record high of $182.88, putting Apple's market value just above $3 trillion. The stock ended the session up 2.5% at $182.01, with Apple's market capitalization at $2.99 trillion.

  • Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX shoots for 620-mile range

    This is the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, and it’s the result of a massive technology project to improve the company’s electric vehicles.

  • Why demand for Fed’s repo facility is still surging, to $1.6 trillion into 2022

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase program (RPP) climbs to about $1.58 trillion on Monday, signaling high use of the overnight facility into 2022.

  • What Conflicting Mortgage Rate Forecasts Mean for 2022 Housing Market and Beyond

    It's a pretty sure bet that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next year -- possibly as early as spring -- and also taper its purchases of mortgage-backed securities, which could kick...

  • Virginia AG sues town where police threatened Black Army lieutenant during stop

    Virginia’s attorney general sued the town where a police officer appeared to threaten the execution of a Black Army lieutenant during a traffic stop, alleging the city's police department engages in a broader pattern of discriminatory policing.

  • How much did Arizona make from the first 2 months of legal sports betting?

    The numbers are out for the first two months of legal sports gambling in Arizona, and people placing bets in the state broke records. So, how much money was being thrown around now that Arizonans could legally place a wager on a game? It turns out, a lot.

  • 49ers report card: Grades for offense, defense in 23-7 win over Texans

    After a sluggish first half, Trey Lance and the 49ers turned things around after halftime and cruised past the Texans.

  • 49ers inactives: Jimmy Garoppolo officially out

    The #49ers officially ruled Jimmy Garoppolo out, but Elijah Mitchell is in vs. the Texans.

  • 'If it's not a 180, it's close to it:' Oklahoma Wildlife Department shifts bass management strategy

    The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation hopes 2022 proposed fishing and hunting rule changes will result in bigger bass and more quail.

  • 2 Underperforming Stocks to Consider Decreasing Exposure To

    Investors should be aware that these stocks could continue performing poorly

  • New York's Hochul to propose term limits on governor's office

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Kathy Hochul will propose a state constitutional amendment that would impose a term limit on governors and other high-ranking officials, her office said on Monday. The proposal, which Hochul will detail in her first State of the State address on Wednesday, would limit governors to two four-year terms in office and would also apply to the offices of lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller. In addition to term limits, Hochul will recommend that the officeholders be barred from collecting outside income while serving in the roles.

  • World's Most Exotic Rental Cars

    You can put yourself behind the wheel when the mood strikes.

  • From impunity to infamy: The rise and fall of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

    2005 March: A 14-year-old girl and her parents report that Jeffrey Epstein molested her at a mansion in Palm Beach. She said a female acquaintance and classmate at Royal Palm Beach High School had taken her to the house to give him a massage in exchange for money.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Should Help You Pull Through Inflation in 2022

    Dividend Kings, which are companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, are some of the most reliable passive income stocks that you will come across. The three Dividend Kings I will talk about below are also banks and insurance companies, which tend to be good hedges against inflation. With nearly $30 billion in assets, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is mainly a property and casualty insurer that does business in 45 U.S. states as well as some business in London.

  • Throw some shade: Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses are up to 50 percent off on Amazon right now!

    Look on the bright side, you can score your dream sunglasses at half price!

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 2, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Americans borrowed record $1.61 trillion to buy homes in 2021

    Mortgage lenders issued $1.61 trillion in purchase loans in 2021, up from $1.48 trillion in loans issued in 2020 and marking the highest mortgage borrowing numbers ever recorded.The 2021 figures exceeded a previous record set in 2005, when $1.51 trillion in loans were issued, according to The Wall Street Journal. The record-setting numbers reflect a red-hot housing market. At the beginning of the pandemic, people were drawn to the market with...

  • Electric cars hit 65% of Norway sales as Tesla grabs overall pole

    Electric cars made up nearly two thirds of Norway's new sales in 2021, with Tesla the top selling automobile brand overall, as the country pursues its goal of becoming the first to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars. While Norway, with a population of 5.4 million, has the world's highest proportion of electric vehicles, China with its 1.4 billion people is by far the biggest overall car market. Oil-producing Norway has encouraged the switch to zero emission cars by exempting battery electric vehicles (BEVs) from taxes imposed on internal combustion engines (ICE).

  • California lawmaker resigns to lead labor federation

    A powerful state lawmaker resigned from the California Legislature on Monday to become the next leader of the nation's largest federation of labor unions. Lorena Gonzalez said Monday she will resign on Wednesday to become the executive secretary-treasurer of the California Labor Federation, an umbrella group made up of more than 1,200 unions representing 2.1 million workers in areas like manufacturing, retail, construction and health care. The San Diego Democrat has been in the state Assembly since 2014, where she has pushed through laws guaranteeing paid sick leave for workers and making California the first state to require farmworkers be paid overtime after they've worked eight hours in one day — a law Gonzalez hailed as her biggest accomplishment.

  • JPMorgan: 2022 will see a 'full global recovery' and an end to the pandemic — here are 3 easy ways to profit from the long-awaited return to normal

    Nervous about 2022? JPMorgan's bullish call should help ease your worries.