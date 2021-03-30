Electric vehicles to dominate line up at Toyota's Lexus by 2025

TOKYO (Reuters) - Lexus, a luxury auto brand owned by Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it plans to introduce 20 new or improved models by 2025, of which more than 10 will be electric.

Electrified models such as battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrids and hybrid electric cars will be introduced, the company said in a statement.

Lexus also unveiled a BEV concept car, the "LF-Z Electrified", which will include features such as a new four-wheel driving force control technology.

Two new models will be launched this year, Lexus International President Koji Sato said at an online press conference on Tuesday.

He also said Lexus would open a business and technical centre in March 2024 within the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama in Japan's Aichi Prefecture.

Toyota launched its all-battery electric Lexus car last year. Carmakers around the world are switching to battery-powered vehicles amid tougher emissions regulations and growing competition to develop zero-emissions vehicles.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

