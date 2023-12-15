Electric Vehicles: Funding rebate to be used to sustain local tourism

Dec. 14—The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) reports a significant milestone in sustainable tourism — funding approval for 82 new electric vehicle (EV) charging ports along the Oregon Coast.

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Community Charging Rebates Program ran its first funding round from June-October this year, and awarded $1.75 million towards 370 new charging ports statewide.

A total rebate amount of $364,971 was allocated for projects spanning the Oregon Coast.

"This is exciting news that demonstrates a strong commitment locally and statewide towards goals of sustainability and resiliency in Oregon Coast tourism," the OCVA states in a release.

Key Highlights

The ODOT Community Charging Rebates Program will result in the installation of 82 new EV charging ports throughout the Oregon Coast. Of the total rebate funds, $364,971 (24%) was dedicated to supporting coastal initiatives, ensuring that the Oregon Coast remains accessible and welcoming to electric vehicle users.The full statewide list of awards can be viewed here.

Oregon Coast Projects Awarded

Coos County

—Bandon Inn: 2 charging ports, $8,500 rebate

—Florencein, Inc: 2 charging ports, $8,500 rebate

—Edgewater Inn: 2 charging ports, $8,500 rebate

—Table Rock Motel, LLC: 2 charging ports, $8,500 rebate

Clatsop County

—Fort George Brewery: 4 charging ports, $17,000 rebate

—Ocean Lodge: 4 charging ports, $17,000 rebate

—Inn at Cannon Beach: 4 charging ports, $17,000 rebate

Columbia County

—Gable Limited Partnership: 8 charging ports, $44,000 rebate

Curry County

—AtRivers Edge RV Resort: 2 charging ports, $8,500 rebate

Lane County

—Lane County: 14 charging ports, $59,500 rebate

Lincoln County

—Pacific View Lodging: 2 charging ports, $8,500 rebate

—Advantage Real Estate: 2 charging ports, $8,500 rebate

—Grand Pacific, LLC: 4 charging ports, $17,000 rebate

—Cavalier Homeowners Association: 6 charging ports, $33,000 rebate

—Pacific Communities Health District Foundation: 4 charging ports, $17,000 rebate

—Fireside Hospitality, LLC: 2 charging ports, $8,500 rebate

Tillamook County

—Pacific View Lodging: 2 charging ports, $7,470.66 rebate

—Tillamook County: 6 charging ports, $25,500 rebate

—Tillamook Area Chamber of Commerce: 6 charging ports, $25,500 rebate

Impact and Next Steps

OCVA's mission is to inspire travel and strengthen collaboration to create and steward a sustainable coastal economy.

The OCVA said its Mitigation, Adaptation and Resiliency Plan, outlines goals specific to supporting decarbonization and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions on the Oregon Coast. Electric vehicle infrastructure is a key part of this work and a priority for OCVA.

"As people change how they travel, the coast needs to be prepared with EV infrastructure so travelers have places to charge their cars when they travel here, keeping us top of mind as a sustainable and accessible tourism destination," the OCVA states. "With this goal in mind, we are excited to see $364,971 allocated for EV projects spanning the Oregon Coast."

This is the first of three funding rounds, according to the OCVA. More opportunities will be available throughout the year. Contact Finn Johnson (resiliency@thepeoplescoast.com) if you'd like to learn how your business or organization can apply for and receive these future rebates.

For more information about the ODOT Community Charging Rebates Program, visit the ODOT Community Charging Rebates program webpage.

Oregon Coast Visitors Association

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is the official Regional Destination Management Organization for the entire Oregon Coast as designated by the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon). OCVA inspires travel and strengthens collaboration to create and steward a sustainable coastal economy.