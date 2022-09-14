Electric vehicles and hybrids dominate semifinalist list for North American vehicle honors

Electric vehicles make up a full 50% of the semifinalists for 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year, announced Wednesday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

In addition to being 13 of the 26 finalists, electric vehicles are two of the three finalists for Truck of the Year, indicating the shift to electric power has taken root in the pickup segment that includes everything from family vehicles to commercial vehicles for electricians, carpenters and and lawn services.

Eight of the 13 semifinalists for Utility Vehicle of the Year are EVs. Four more offer hybrid versions, reinforcing the dominance electrified powertrains have in the auto market.

Just three of the 10 semifinalists for Car of the Year are fully electric, while two offer hybrid models. Hybrids combine gasoline engines and electric power. Sales of traditional cars have slipped to less than a third of new vehicle sales, a trend that’s led automakers to put less emphasis on developing new coupes, sedans and convertibles.

No U.S.-based automaker introduced a vehicle eligible for the car award this year.

The sleek and modern 2022 Kia EV6's styling and technology stand out from other small SUVs.

Among the 26 semifinalists:

Five are built by U.S.-based automakers: Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Lordstown and Rivian

10 come from Japanese-based brands: Acura, Honda, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota

Five are built by Korean brands: Genesis, Hyundai and Kia

Five are from German companies: Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz

One, the Volvo C40 Recharge is built by a Swedish brand owned by a Chinese automaker.

Here are the semifinalists by category for 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year:

North American Car of the Year

2023 Acura Integra prices start at $30,800.

Acura Integra

BMW i4 eDrive 40

Genesis G80 EV

Genesis G90

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Nissan Z

Subaru WRX

Toyota Crown

Toyota GR Corolla

North American Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is among the first electric luxury SUVs to go on sale.

North American Utility Vehicle of the Year

Audi Q4 e-tron

BMW iX xDrive 50

Cadillac Lyriq

Genesis GV60

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Kia EV6

Kia Sportage

Lexus RX

Mazda CX-50

Nissan Ariya

Rivian R1S

Volvo C40 Recharge

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards are presented by a jury of 50 automotive journalists. They evaluate every new vehicle introduced for sale each year. Vehicles not yet available but expected to be on sale before the end of this year are eligible.

2023 Toyota Crown

The winners will be announced Jan. 11 in Detroit.

Free Press auto critic Mark Phelan is a NACTOY juror.

