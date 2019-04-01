Electric vehicles are now the majority of cars sold in Norway





OSLO, Norway — Almost 60 percent of all new cars sold in Norway in March were fully electric, the Norwegian Road Federation (NRF) said on Monday, a global record set by a country seeking to end fossil-fueled vehicles sales by 2025.

Exempting battery engines from taxes imposed on diesel and petrol cars has upended Norway's auto market, elevating brands like Tesla and Nissan, with its Leaf model, while hurting sales of Toyota, Daimler and others. The first shipment of Teslas arrived in Norway last month.

In 2018, Norway's fully electric car sales rose to a record 31.2 percent market share from 20.8 percent in 2017, far ahead of any other nation, and buyers had to wait as producers struggled to keep up with demand.

The surge of electrics to a 58.4 percent market share in March came as Tesla ramped up delivery of its midsize Model 3, which retails from 442,000 crowns ($51,400), while Audi began deliveries of its 652,000-crown ($76,000) E-Tron sports utility vehicle.