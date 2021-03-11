Are electric vehicles poised to kill the gasoline engine car? Welcome to the 'golden age' of EVs

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
·8 min read

After years of sluggish adoption, electric vehicles are poised for a sharp increase in sales, new products and investments that could eventually make the gasoline engine a thing of the past.

Look no further than Wall Street, where investors are positively giddy about the prospect of established automakers offeringfull lineups of electric vehicles, like General Motors, and about the chances of startups like Lucid Motors and Rivian that are promising groundbreaking EVs to come.

In recent weeks, GM, Volvo and Jaguar have announced commitments to phase out gas-powered vehicles within the next 15, 10 and five years. Tesla's lineup has always been fully electric.

Plus, the arrival of the Biden administration and a Senate controlled by Democrats are giving electric-car proponents hope of a new round of tax incentives to encourage electric-car buying.

Consumer Reports Top Picks: These are the best new cars, trucks, SUVs of 2021

Want a new car?: Get ready to pay more than $40,000 as prices continue to rise

"The EV industry is entering a golden age," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a research note, noting that improvements in battery technology, tax incentives and more affordable models could lead to soaring demand.

To be sure, sales of EVs remain a sliver of the overall auto industry, representing only about 2% market share in 2020, according to Cox Automotive, which owns Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. But that figure is expected to double to 4% in 2021, Cox executive analyst Michelle Krebs said.

She cautioned that automakers' commitments to switch to electric vehicles can be "squishy" – that is, susceptible to change down the road if sales don't go so well.

"We have to keep in mind these are intentions," Krebs said. "There are things that can get in the way of those intentions."

There are still plenty of signs that the gas engine isn't going anywhere anytime soon, including lingering concerns about electric-vehicle battery range, cost and the availability of public car chargers.

But interest in EVs is picking up. Some 52% of car owners say they probably or definitely will own an electric vehicle within the next 10 years, up from 34% in 2018, according to survey data provided to USA TODAY in advance of its broader publication by car-buying site CarGurus.

What factors will decide the pace of the EV revolution? Here's what to watch for.

How quickly will electric-vehicle prices come down?

This may be the most important factor. While automakers have reduced the cost of battery development, it remains the main reason why electric cars have higher price tags than gas cars: often in the high five-figure range.

The Tesla Model S sedan and Model X SUV can easily top $100,000. Lucid's new vehicles will also easily go into six-figure territory.

Tesla's most affordable vehicle is the Model 3 compact car. While the price has changed several times, it's generally hard to get for less than $40,000.

But even electric cars from non-luxury brands are still fetching a premium over comparable gasoline vehicles. The Chevrolet Bolt electric car starts at about $36,500, which is about $10,000 more than similarly sized gas vehicles from mainstream brands.

Can maintenance and fuel savings make up the difference?

While prices remain high, advocates of electric cars say they often make up for it by saving owners money on gas and maintenance. Electric vehicles have fewer parts, don't use much or any gas and don't require oil changes.

Owning a compact electric car costs an average of about $600 more than owning a gas car, according to AAA, though the cost varies considerably depending on electricity prices and usage.

The Salina, Kansas, family of (l-r) Sarah Spurlock, Juliahna Brown, Joel Spurlock and Jillian Brown pose with sales person Wes Adelman in front of the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicle they bought from Morlan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Salina, Kansas, family of (l-r) Sarah Spurlock, Juliahna Brown, Joel Spurlock and Jillian Brown pose with sales person Wes Adelman in front of the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicle they bought from Morlan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Joel Spurlock, a Salina, Kansas, resident, and his family own a Chevrolet Volt semi-electric vehicle and a Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid. Both of his vehicles can travel dozens of miles on electricity before using gas.

But in 2020, when the pandemic was limiting travel opportunities, Spurlock said he drove 11,000 miles in his Volt without using a drop of gasoline. He also loves the instant propulsion that you get from an electric vehicle.

"People that object have never driven one," he said. "Then get in, they punch it and it snaps their head back."

Will there be enough electric-vehicle chargers?

The single most influential factor that would convince Americans to buy an electric vehicle is the availability of charging stations in their area, according to the CarGurus study.

The "real-world limitations" of EVs, including limited range and the need to strategically plan out a route ahead of time on longer trips, are significant drawbacks, said Tom Ryan, an attorney who lives in Union County, New Jersey, and works in Manhattan.

Ryan said he remains "a little skeptical" about EVs. His family is currently considering replacing their gas-powered Honda Civic and Volvo XC70, but he doesn't think an EV is practical for their lifestyle at this point.

"There's a lot of planning that’s involved in that, and I don’t think the infrastructure is there yet," he said. "I’m not convinced that it’s widely available up here."

Will automakers make the kind of EVs that Americans want?

Gas-powered cars have been falling out of favor for years, with automakers discontinuing vehicles like the Honda Fit, Chevrolet Cruze and Ford Focus. In their place are SUVs like the Honda Passport, Chevrolet Blazer and Ford Bronco.

Yet very few automakers are offering electric SUVs. Most are still cars.

The CarGurus study showed that "electric SUVs and crossovers are most likely to be considered (by shoppers), but few of them are available on the market today," said Madison Gross, director of consumer insights at CarGurus.

The few include crossovers like the Tesla Model Y and the Hyundai Kona EV. But more are coming, including a GMC Hummer SUV, the Rivian R1S and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Today, the three most popular vehicles in America are gas-powered pickups made by Ford, Chevrolet and Ram. But electric pickups are on their way too, including the Tesla Cybertruck, an electric Ford F-150 and the GMC Hummer pickup.

Will electric-car tax incentives help?

A long-established federal tax incentive for electric vehicles is worth up to $7,500, but it can no longer be used to purchase vehicles made by Tesla or GM since they've surpassed their caps.

But multiple bills introduced by Democrats in Congress since President Biden took office would raise the limits, providing additional incentives that could supercharge the market for EVs.

"Under the new administration and in light of the new U.S. Congressional makeup, we think federal legislation will be passed that will benefit EVs," CFRA Research stock analyst Garrett Nelson said in a research note.

"While it is too early to predict what form this legislation might take, green energy and electric vehicles were one of the centerpieces of President Biden’s campaign platform, as he proposed new tax incentives, government purchases, and other measures to benefit EVs."

Can EV startups compete?

In recent years, several electric-vehicle startups have begun making big promises. Among them are:

• Lucid, which is led by CEO Peter Rawlinson, a former chief engineer of the Tesla Model S. Lucid has pledged to deliver the Lucid Air electric sedan in 2021, with one option starting at $139,000 and providing more than 500 miles per charge, an industry high. The company is poised to go public later this year, and is valued at $24 billion.

In an interview, Rawlinson

said Lucid's technology is "world-class" and capable of competing with the best in the business, which, he said, is currently his former employer Tesla.

• Rivian, which is poised to begin selling an electric SUV and electric pickup later this year. The company, which has fetched investments from the likes of Ford and Amazon, has raised $8 billion since 2019.

Rivian, which will manufacture its initial vehicles at a former Mitsubishi plant in Illinois, is expected to pursue an IPO valuing it at $50 billion later this year, according to Bloomberg.

• Fisker, Lordstown and Bollinger. All three of these startups are also promising glistening new built-from-scratch electric vehicles in the coming years.

Are electric car investors too exuberant?

Investor interest in EVs soared in early 2021 as they sought to capitalize on the future of transportation. Tesla's shares briefly topped $900, up three-fold since September, before falling back below $700 in recent weeks.

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said in an interview that investor interest in electric vehicle companies may have gone "a bit over the top."

But "I think it shows that the financial sector and investors are really believing the car market will be electric," Samuelsson said. "So I think it's encouraging."

With Lucid valued so highly despite never selling a single car, industry observers are watching closely to see whether the company delivers on its promises, including a groundbreaking combination of electric motors and inverter technology.

The Lucid Air's arrival was recently delayed from the first half of 2021 to the second half, but Rawlinson said that delay was due to quality issues caused by COVID-related delays at suppliers. He argued that Lucid's vehicles would exemplify the essence of quality.

"We've got the capital. This is a one-shot deal to make a real high-quality product," he said.

Lucid, he said, will not make the same mistakes that Tesla made in the early going on the assembly of the Model 3, when CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that the company invested too much in automated equipment.

"We've got a much more manual approach to a general assembly line where we put the car together," Rawlinson said. "I think that was one of the pitfalls (for Tesla). And we believe in the value of human dexterity for lots of reasons."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Electric vehicles threaten engines: GM, Volvo, Jaguar ditch gas cars

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox reference share price set at $45 ahead NYSE debut

    The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday set a reference price of $45 for shares of U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp on the eve of its public market debut, implying a market value for the company of around $30 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. The reference price is not an offering price to purchase shares but rather will be a performance benchmark for when Roblox's stock starts trading on the stock exchange on Wednesday.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to His Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet, “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said, “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myanmar coup: 'We were told to shoot protesters', say police who fled

    Police officers from Myanmar tell the BBC they defected to India after refusing to carry out orders.

  • Concerns over J&J vaccine distribution to Black communities as Biden set to announce 100m more doses

    Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 72 per cent effective against Covid-19

  • Patriots WR Julian Edelman writes letter to Heat’s Meyers Leonard about anti-Semitic slur

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote an open letter to Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard on Wednesday after Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur during a gaming livestream recently.

  • Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could be made in EU

    Russia's Sputnik V vaccine could be produced in Europe for the first time.That's after a commercial deal to produce it in Italy was signed by the Moscow-based RDIF sovereign wealth fund, along with Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne.An agreement will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched.It is the latest sign that some EU companies don't want to wait for the European Medicines Agency to grant approval.Scientists have said the Russian vaccine was almost 92% effective, based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results.Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.The Italian-Russian chamber of commerce said the move paved the way for the creation of the first Sputnik V production facility in Europe.But a senior EMA official last week urged EU members to refrain from approving Sputnik V while the agency was still reviewing it.That prompted the vaccine's developers to demand a public apology.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Lockdown exit cannot be speeded up even if the data is good, say Chris Whitty

    It is “very unlikely” that lockdown exit will be speeded up, even if data on Covid cases keeps being better than was forecast, the country’s chief medical officer has said. Prof Chris Whitty said he would "strongly advise" against any move to shorten the timetable for easing lockdown restrictions. “If you open up too fast, a lot more people die,” Prof Whitty told MPs. He told the science and technology committee that “things can turn bad very fast” as chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said moving faster than the current schedules would mean “flying blind” without seeing the impact of changes. More than 22 million people have now had their first vaccine, and daily cases and deaths are the lowest for five months. Real world data has shown both the Pfizer and Astra Zeneca jabs are more protective against hospitalisations than had been modelled, preventing around 80 per cent of hospitalisations in those aged 80 and over. But Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick said they thought there was little chance that the current timetable for easing lockdown would be improved on.

  • Biden won't put his name on relief checks, unlike Trump

    President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon — a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress. The next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that they have the votes to give final congressional approval to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

  • Megxit is Brexit all over again

    Megxit is Brexit all over again. That's the lesson from the explosive interview that future streaming stars Meghan Markle and her high-born husband gave to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday evening. Why it matters: In Brexit, a group of old, white English people voted for the glories of an imagined past while rejecting a global, multicultural future. The main lesson of the interview is that the UK royal family, tied to a crumbling tabloid press, is behaving much the same way.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: Prince Harry detailed the symbiotic relationship between the royal family and the UK tabloids. Meanwhile, a glowing Meghan and Harry, happily ensconced in Santa Barbara luxury, are doing deals with Netflix and Spotify estimated at $100 million and $25 million respectively. The erstwhile royals might still be reliant on media companies — but the media companies they're reliant on are young, international, and much richer than the tabloids.By the numbers: Netflix reaches more than 200 million subscribers; Spotify reaches more than 150 million premium subscribers and has a total user base of some 350 million. The Sun, by contrast, Britain's biggest tabloid, has a circulation of just 1.2 million, while rival the Daily Mirror reaches less than 400,000.Driving the news: The foremost avatar of anti-Meghan tabloid sentiment is Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror with a grubby history involving phone tapping, insider trading, and faked photos. Morgan resigned from his daytime-TV gig this week after saying on air that he "didn't believe a word" of Markle's claims.The bottom line: Harry has gone solo, much like his namesake from One Direction. Just like Vogue cover star Styles, he could easily end up eclipsing his increasingly irrelevant former bandmates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Disney CEO defends Gina Carano's firing from 'The Mandalorian': We stand for 'values that are universal'

    A shareholder asked Disney CEO Bob Chapek about "The Mandalorian" star's recent firing on the company's Tuesday shareholder's call.

  • Diversity will be 'mark of my success or not': Blinken

    "I will consider it a mark of my success or not, during my tenure as secretary, whether we've been able to put in place a much more sustainable foundation for advancing true diversity at the State Department," Blinken said, noting he'll be appointing a chief diversity officer shortly. Blinken was appearing before the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee.

  • Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

    On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan thrashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their damaging revelations about Britain's royal family in Sunday night's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, repeatedly saying he does not believe them — especially Markle — and clashing with cohost Susanna Reid, then guests Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Trisha Goddard, both of whom are Black. On Tuesday's show, after starting with iffy comments about another cohost's short skirt, Morgan resumed his critique of Markle and her husband — and then walked out when a fourth cohost, Alex Beresford, called him out on it. Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021 "I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford told Morgan. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off," he added, apparently referring to a series of dates Morgan and Markle went on in 2015, right when she met Harry. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?" Beresford needled. "I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her." After Morgan walked off, Beresford criticizes his "diabolical behavior," adding: "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen — 6:30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch." Morgan came back on air a short time later, Deadline reports, and advised Beresford that they need to "talk to each other in a civilized manner given we work on the same show on the same team," and "launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn't one of the best ways to go about it." Watch their subsequent, remarkably personal conversation about race, royalty, and Meghan Markle below. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Faceplanting to fame: New Zealand livestream catches albatross in awkward landing

    The video, shot at the Taiaroa Head Nature Reserve in Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island, shows an albatross landing on its face, legs flailing, before it manages to right itself as a chick watches on. It has been watched over 660,000 times since being posted on Saturday, with several people on Twitter commenting on their similar experiences while skiing or speculating what the albatrosses might have been thinking. "Flying for the albatross is mainly effortless, landing can be a little bit harder," is the wry commentary on the Twitter post accompanying the video by the Royal Albatross Cam.

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • Lindsey Graham says children ‘could easily be terrorists’ as White House calls for ‘humanity’ at border

    ‘They could easily be terrorists tomorrow’, says South Carolina senator of migrant minors arriving from Mexico

  • UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

    The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias. Ian Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism in the media. Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.

  • Stacey Dash apologizes for political past: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’

    Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash is falling on her sword by denouncing Donald Trump and distancing herself from the conservative network. During an interview with DailyMailTV on Wednesday, Dash claimed the right-wing focused outlet casted her as an “angry Black woman.” Dash claimed that anger led to her mistakes.