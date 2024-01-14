Electric vehicles and the Polar Vortex: How to make your EV battery goes the distance

A polar vortex will bring freezing temperatures and possibly sub-zero wind chills to the Columbus area. While traditionally we're told to warm up our cars, or worse, we wake up on an icy morning wondering if the battery is dead. But what about cars that run on nothing but batteries?

As more and more drivers are encouraged to buy electric vehicles to save on gas and reduce damage to the environment with carbon emissions, they can present some unique challenges in cold weather, draining faster and requiring more frequent charging.

It's something to consider if you're thinking about making your next car and electric one.

A Ford electric F-150 truck is displayed outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 23, 2023, in New York City.

Does the cold weather impact EVs?

It’s not just electric vehicles – all car batteries struggle in cold weather. They drain faster and take longer to charge. Gas-powered cars and hybrids mitigate some challenges by charging the vehicle as the engine runs.

For EVs, cold saps battery range, meaning they can’t travel as far before requiring a charge. Once temperatures drop below freezing, electric vehicles lose up to 30% of their battery range, according to Recurrent Auto.

This is, in part, because the chemical and physical reactions that take place within a battery to provide power happen more slowly in cold temperatures. Batteries in electric vehicles also drain faster because of the energy required to heat the vehicle cabin to keep the driver and passengers warm.

In a gas-powered vehicle, “waste heat” naturally produced by the engine can be pumped into the cabin to warm passengers without any extra effort from the engine or battery. Without the warmth of an internal combustion engine, though, electric vehicles can only use battery power to heat the cabin.

What can I do about it?

While it doesn't help if you're in a hurry, experts suggest heating up your EV while it’s plugged in.

One of the most effective solutions is taking 5-10 minutes to warm up car. It means you don't have to sit shivering in your cold car, but it also means longer trips saving your battery range because you will only need to use your vehicle’s heater to maintain cabin temperature.

To that end, using heated seats and/or a heated steering wheel can allow you to use less cabin heat, saving on energy, according to Progressive.

Is warming up a gas-powered car still recommended?

Gone are the days of starting your truck and letting it idle while you eat a hearty breakfast. AAA and most experts say it’s only necessary to allow your car to warm up for the length of time it takes you to buckle your seatbelt.

Ten seconds is all it takes.

Driving the car will bring the engine to a suitable temperature faster than idling, and idling longer than ten seconds wastes fuel and produces unnecessary carbon emissions.

The only cars you need to warm up before driving are old enough to have a carburetor, which were phased out in the late 80s, or electric or hybrid vehicles.

Whatever you do, don’t warm your gas-powered car in a garage to warm it up. The garage can trap deadly carbon monoxide gas, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning and even death.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Electric vehicles in the winter: Ensuring max-battery life for your trips