These electric vehicles qualify for $7,500 tax credit under Inflation Reduction Act

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate bill that aims to curb inflation while advancing clean energy solutions.

The new law changes which electric vehicles will qualify for the Clean Vehicle Credit; now, only electric vehicles with final assembly in North America will qualify for the $7,500 tax credit.

Manufacturers that have reached the 200,000 electric vehicle credits cap will not qualify until Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, here are the electric vehicles that qualify:

2022 Audi Q5

2022 BMW 3-series Plug-in

2022 BMW X5

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Manufacturer sales cap met

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV, Manufacturer sales cap met

2022 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

2022 Ford Escape PHEV

2022 Ford F Series

2022 Ford Mustang MACH E

2022 Ford Transit Van

2022 GMC Hummer Pickup, Manufacturer sales cap met

2022 GMC Hummer SUV, Manufacturer sales cap met

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV

2022 Jeep Wrangler PHEV

2022 Lincoln Aviator PHEV

2022 Lincoln Corsair Plug-in

2022 Lucid Air

2022 Nissan Leaf

2022 Rivian EDV

2022 Rivian R1S

2022 Rivian R1T

2022 Tesla Model 3, Manufacturer sales cap met

2022 Tesla Model S, Manufacturer sales cap met

2022 Tesla Model X, Manufacturer sales cap met

2022 Tesla Model Y, Manufacturer sales cap met

2022 Volvo S60

2023 BMW 3-series Plug-In

2023 Bolt EV, Manufacturer sales cap met

2023 Cadillac Lyriq, Manufacturer sales cap met

2023 Mercedes EQS

2023 Nissan Leaf

Additionally, vehicle owners can look up the build location of their vehicle using the Vehicle Information Number Decoder website.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Inflation Reduction Act: These EVs qualify for Clean Vehicle Credit