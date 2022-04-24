Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

Akiko Fujita and Dani Romero
·7 min read

The Salton Sea, California's largest lake, is best known for increasing salinity and receding shoreline over the course of multiple decades that led to the health crisis and a massive die-off of the area's wildlife.

That is changing as a White House push to rid cars of fossil fuels and a global hunt to source critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries is recasting the region 160 miles southeast of Los Angeles as an El Dorado for the country’s hopes to tackle climate change.

“This is a very defined boundary, very defined field, and so you can put a well down anywhere within the field and you know, strike white gold, if you want to call it that,” Rod Colwell, CEO of Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR), an Australian mining firm developing a geothermal power plant with a lithium mining plant on site, told Yahoo Finance. “The lithium resource would be the largest on the planet, fully developed… so it’s a very, very unique resource.”

CALIPATRIA, CA - NOVEMBER 9, 2021: Drilling has begun at the Australian companys Controlled Thermal Resources geothermal energy and lithium plant on the south side of the Salton Sea on November 9, 20201 in Calipatria, California. The half-billion-dollar Hells Kitchen project has the potential to supply huge amounts of 24/7 clean energy for the power grid and lithium for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage installations. This will foster a clean energy boom in the Imperial Valley. General Motors has invested in the plant.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Drilling has begun at Australian company Controlled Thermal Resources' geothermal energy and lithium plant on the south side of the Salton Sea on November 9, 2021 in Calipatria, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Colwell said the region, which California Governor Gavin Newsom has dubbed the “Saudi Arabia of Lithium,” has such an abundance of the resource that it can source enough “white gold” to be used in every electric vehicle manufactured in the U.S. and still have enough saved up to export abroad.

Lithium is critical for accelerating the transition to low-emission vehicles as the average electric car battery requires roughly 8-10kg of the metal. Growing demand has already sent the price of lithium skyrocketing nearly five-fold over the last year from $17,000 a ton to roughly $80,000. And global demand is projected to grow by 40 times in the next 20 years, according to the IEA, with a bulk of that supply coming from China.

The demand has accelerated so quickly that it prompted Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk to tweet that his company should consider mining the metal itself.

“Imagine those supply constraints, but magnified five, six, seven, eight, nine,10 times,” Eurasia Group U.S. Director Clayton Allen told Yahoo Finance, pointing to President Biden's goal to halve the number of new gas-powered car sales by 2030.

“I think the thing that people ignore is that if Biden gets his way, it wouldn't just be that you would have 50% EV sales by 2030,” Allen added. “The market share of EVs will increase steadily to that point. It's going to put a lot of demand into a market that already has people asking, 'How are we going to fill this?'”

'The whole supply chain can be located here'

The geology of the Salton Sea offers a solution for carmakers looking to localize their supply chains, according to Colwell.

The region already offers more geothermal capacity than anywhere in the world and has the potential to power more than 1.5 million homes. The brine that flows to the surface in the process of power generation also contains enough lithium to produce 600,000 tons of the mineral every year, which the California Energy Commission estimated to be six times the amount produced globally in 2021.

At its Hell’s Kitchen plant, CTR envisions a full-scale operation that mines lithium using renewable energy, within driving distance of key EV manufacturers in Southern California and Mexico. Electric vehicle and component makers have begun flocking to the area.

Last summer, General Motors (GM) signed a strategic investment with CTR to secure lithium directly from the plant. Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which already operates 10 geothermal plants, announced its own plans to explore lithium extraction at scale in Imperial Valley. And Italian firm Italvolt recently launched a new company to develop a lithium battery gigafactory in the area with a production capacity that would serve roughly 650,000 electric vehicles.

“The whole supply chain can be located here in the Imperial Valley or Lithium Valley,” Colwell said.

A rechargeable Lithium-ion battery for the Volkswagen ID.3 electric car is pictured at the Volkswagen car factory in Zwickau, eastern Germany, on February 25, 2020. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN / AFP) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)
A rechargeable Lithium-ion battery for the Volkswagen ID.3 electric car is pictured at the Volkswagen car factory in Zwickau, eastern Germany, on February 25, 2020. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Restoring a toxic lake and its surrounding communities

Each company has touted a potential economic boom in the region, offering promises of thousands of jobs.

But local residents remain skeptical, in part because of the valley’s history. Imperial County is among the poorest counties in the state with nearly 20 percent of its residents living in poverty.

“Industries are well known to fall short on their promises,” Salton Sea Program Director Frank Ruiz told Yahoo Finance. “And that can be the case unless an education pipeline is designed that will allow young kids to have a foot in those professions, identifying how many chemists, how many engineers, how many entry-level positions this industry will need, and making sure that these kids are put in the pipeline to get to those jobs.”

Communities in the Imperial Valley face challenges other than poverty. The shrinking desert lake poses a health hazard to nearby residents, creating an elevated asthma risk from the lung-irritating dust that rises from Salton Sea’s increasingly exposed bed. And the conditions have been exacerbated by an ongoing megadrought in the region.

Former boat launches are seen on a beach at Salton Sea, California&#39;s largest inland lake, where the state&#39;s worst drought since 1977 has exacerbated an area already in decline, in Salton City, California, U.S., July 4, 2021. Picture taken July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Former boat launches are seen on a beach at Salton Sea, California's largest inland lake, where the state's worst drought since 1977 has exacerbated an area already in decline, in Salton City, California, U.S., July 4, 2021. Picture taken July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

The state has struggled to take ownership of a restoration plan for years. The latest Salton Sea report from the California Natural Resources Agency shows that $113.5 million of state funding over the past two decades has been spent mostly on studies, planning, staff, and consultants. Relatively little has gone to actual construction at the lake.

Sylvia Paz, executive director of the local non-profit group Alianza, said even fewer investments have gone towards the community’s infrastructure needs.

In a recent call with the White House, Paz implored President Biden to consider these needs beyond economic opportunities and highlighted the region’s history of “unfulfilled promises.”

“We have people who are willing and want to work. What we do not have is adequate roads, adequate transmission lines, or electricity for housing,” said Paz, who also serves as Chair of the newly formed Lithium Valley Commission. “We need to look holistically about what the needs are. What are the opportunities to be investing in order for us to start filling in those gaps.”

Clouds and nearby mountains are reflected in a polluted canal, once used as a boating dock, along the Salton Sea in Desert Shores, Calif., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The Salton Sea, California&#39;s largest but rapidly shrinking lake, is at the forefront of efforts to make the U.S. a major global player in the production of lithium. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Clouds and nearby mountains are reflected in a polluted canal, once used as a boating dock, along the Salton Sea in Desert Shores, Calif., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

At the same time, Paz said she sees the tide shifting, in part because of the focus on domestic production of critical minerals at the state and federal levels in addition to financial incentives to drive the growth.

Last month, Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to fast-track domestic mining and production of EV battery materials. Paz said firms are also providing scholarships to enroll students in STEM courses to develop a pipeline for talent for companies expanding their footprint locally.

“There’s interest in continuing this research to rapidly convert lithium from the brine of geothermal energy to battery-grade lithium in order to really bring economic opportunity,” Congressman Raul Ruiz, a Democrat representing California’s 36th Congressional District, told Yahoo Finance. “But without the meaningful consultation from local community residents and labor groups, and without tying it to the public health threat, and improving infrastructure for local communities, then it's not gonna be complete.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AkikoFujita

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @daniromerotv

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Office buildings are 'going to struggle' in the post-pandemic world, real estate investor explains

    Investors looking for inflation hedging in real estate should avoid one area: older New York office buildings. That's according to one real-estate activist hedge fund founder.

  • Is sustainable travel possible? Booking's CEO say Yes.

    As travelers emerge from the pandemic lull ready to set their sights on distant destinations, many are now keeping the environment in mind when planning trips.

  • Student loan debt is costing recent grads much more than just money

    Recent college graduates owed an average of nearly ,000 in student loans in 2019. lightspeedshutter/iStock via Getty Images PlusPresident Joe Biden promised to forgive up to US,000 in student loan debt during his 2020 campaign. We assembled a panel of academics to talk about the effects student loans have on recent graduates. How much student loan debt is too much? Kate Padgett-Walsh, associate professor of philosophy at Iowa State University Student debt is too much when it threatens the physic

  • Analysis-Bruised Wall St faces gauntlet of worries after market tumble

    Battered U.S. stocks are facing a potentially painful stretch in the weeks ahead, as hawkish Federal Reserve policy, rising bond yields, geopolitical uncertainty and the corporate earnings season fuel investor unease. After last week’s sharp decline, the S&P is down 5.7% so far in April and is on track for its worst monthly drop since March 2020, when the spreading COVID-19 pandemic blasted stocks. “More variables in any equation create greater uncertainty in terms of the outcome,” said Michael Farr, president of Farr, Miller & Washington.

  • SEE: Trooper stops truck with no door, windows heading to school pickup

    This isn’t something you often see rolling down the road.

  • Ukraine Central Bank Bans Crypto Purchases in Local Currency

    Ukraine’s central bank has banned the purchase of cryptocurrency in the local currency hryvnia, but allowing crypto purchases using foreign currency up to a value of 100,000 Ukrainian hryvnia ($3,400) per month. “The Hash” group discusses the ongoing involvement of crypto in Ukraine’s efforts to maintain stability amid Russia’s invasion.

  • Rivian CEO believes battery supply chain will be the next disaster

    Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe is concerned about rapid EV growth and the ability of the battery industry to keep up with demand.

  • Battery prices are soaring. So why are electric vehicles doing record sales?

    Electric car companies had a record-breaking start to 2022, despite rising prices. Can the industry keep its momentum?

  • This Sleek New 88-Foot Hybrid Catamaran Was Designed by a 5-Time World Champion Sailor

    Former Olympian Marc Pajot’s sailing catamaran has 538 square feet of solar panels that lend power to its hybrid diesel engine.

  • Militants in Afghanistan strike Pakistan army post, kill 3

    Militants in Afghanistan fired heavy weapons across the border into a Pakistani military outpost overnight, killing three personnel, the army said Saturday, in the latest violence to rattle the volatile region. A firefight ensued with the militants firing toward the army post in Pakistan's rugged North Waziristan region, and several were killed, the statement said. It comes as Afghanistan is reeling from a series of explosions in recent days, including the bombing of a mosque in northern Kunduz province on Friday that killed 33 people, including several students of an adjacent religious school or madrassa.

  • Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

    A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence, according to just-released transcripts. Cassidy Hutchinson, a special assistant in the Trump White House, told the committee “there were concerns brought forward” to Meadows before the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but it was unclear what Meadows did with that information. “I just remember Mr. Ornato coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on the 6th,” Hutchinson said, presumably referencing Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official.

  • Science of Learning: 6 School & Study Tricks That Will Help Teenagers Learn

    Approximately 86 billion brain cells are twitching inside your teenager’s skull, communicating via 150 trillion synapses. So, what’s the excuse? Why can’t high schoolers remember the Treaty of Versailles, conjugate Spanish verbs, or decipher the periodic table? Why don’t their silly neurons learn better? What’s wrong? The problem, say learning scientists, isn’t that teens are […]

  • Ukraine Needs Nations to Follow Up on Aid to Fill $5 Billion Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine wants to make sure governments that offered assistance this week during meetings in Washington follow through and turn their promises into real support, one of the nation’s top financial officials said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is AccurateUk

  • The Fed Wants to Raise Rates Quickly, but May Not Know Where to Stop

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is shifting monetary tightening into a higher gear. His goal sounds straightforward—lift interest rates to “neutral,” a setting that neither spurs nor slows growth. But there’s a catch.

  • Russian Patriarch prays for quick end to Ukraine conflict but avoids criticising it

    At an outdoor service at Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral on the eve of Orthodox Easter, Patriarch Kirill splashed holy water onto loaves of colourfully decorated Easter bread known as kulichi and said many of them would be sent to the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has previously made statements backing Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine, a position that has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

  • Audi's Semiconductor Shortage Package bundles the chip shortage

    No one needs to buy an Audi with the Semiconductor Shortage Package — these are part of dealer inventory sitting on showroom floors.

  • Mark Carney Questions the Critics of Bankers' Climate Record

    (Bloomberg) -- As chief architect of the finance industry’s biggest climate coalition, Mark Carney said banks and asset managers are doing a better job at steering capital away from fossil fuels than is implied by what he described as “clickbait” headlines.In an interview to mark the one-year anniversary of his launch of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, the former Bank of England governor and current vice chair of Brookfield Asset Management said that expecting banks to eliminate all

  • Exclusive-ECB policymakers keen for quick end to bond buys, early rate hike -sources

    European Central Bank policymakers are keen to end their bond purchase scheme at the earliest possible moment and raise interest rates as soon as July but certainly no later than September, nine sources familiar with ECB thinking told Reuters. The ECB has been removing stimulus at the slowest possible pace this year but a surge in inflation is now putting pressure on policymakers to end their nearly decade-long experiment with unconventional support. The big obstacle so far has been that longer-term forecasts still showed inflation falling back below the ECB's 2% target but fresh estimates shared with policymakers at their April 14 meeting showed even 2024 inflation over target, several of the sources said.

  • Cathie Wood Says Fed Won’t Hike as Much as Market Priced In

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: UN Chief to Meet Zelenskiy, Putin Next WeekDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis FeudI Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is AccurateUkraine Latest: Fresh Calls for Mariupol Ceasefire, EvacuationsThe Federal Reserve isn’t going to hike rates as much

  • France's presidential election ends Sunday

    French President Emmanuel Macron has widened his lead over challenger Marine Le Pen, but low turnout could tighten the race. Almost 30% of voters have suggested they're not sure they'll even cast a ballot. Elaine Cobbe has more.