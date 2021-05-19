Electrician faces fraud, larceny charges in Rowley

May 19—ROWLEY — A Haverhill electrician charged with illegally tapping into electrical lines so he could power two job sites is to be arraigned on several fraud and larceny charges next week in Newburyport District Court.

Keith D. Braunack, 41, of Woodman Avenue was issued a court summons May 10 on two counts each of fraudulent use of electricity, destroying or tampering with electric or gas lines, wanton destruction of property less than $1,200, and larceny under $1,200, according to Rowley police records.

He is due in District Court on May 26.

Earlier this month, a Light Department worker noticed that two houses undergoing renovation were illuminated despite not being hooked up to the town's power grid.

The worker alerted police, who quickly determined that Braunack successfully tapped into the grid so he could work at the homes without paying for electricity, according to Chief Scott Dumas.

The houses are on Haverhill Street, according to police records.

Braunack specializes in residential and commercial projects, according to the Better Business Bureau's website.

The work he provides includes service upgrades, panel changes, recessed lighting, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, knob and tube rewiring, and renovations.