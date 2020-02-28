An electrician, Navy veteran, and father of two small children are among the Molson Coors shooting victims

Police officers investigate a mass shooting at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 27, 2020.

Police have identified the six people killed Wednesday at the Molson Coors beverage company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The victims and shooter were all employees of the company.

A possible motive for the killing has not yet been released.

Milwaukee Police have identified the six people who died in Wednesday's mass shooting at the Molson Coors beverage company.

Dale Hudson, 60; Gennady Levshetz, 61; Jesus Valle Jr., 33; Dana Walk, 57; and Trevor Wetselaar, 33, were all employees of the beverage company.

After killing his coworkers, the 51-year-old shooter, Anthony Ferrill, turned the gun on himself, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

"The Milwaukee Police Department sends out condolences to the families of the victims and to the employees of Molson Coors," a statement from the department said.

Milwaukee police responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The attack occurred at the company's sprawling complex, which includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. The complex is widely known in the Milwaukee area as "Miller Valley," the Associated Press reported.

Ferrill was dressed in the company's uniform when he opened fire, the New York Times previously reported.

Police have yet to reveal details about the shooting, including the motive, the gunman or how the bloodshed unfolded.

The victims include an electrician, a Navy veteran, a father of two small children, a fisherman and a grandfather who is being remembered as someone who "always put his family's needs before his own," according to the Associated Press reported.

"There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now. The most important thing is that we support and care for each other," Gavin Hattersley, CEO, Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a statement. "Please hold your family members tight tonight and keep the families of our fallen teammates in your thoughts."

The last mass shooting in the Milwaukee area was in August 2012, when white supremacist Wade Michael Page fatally shot six people and wounded four others at a Sikh temple in suburban Oak Creek, according to the AP.

Shortly before word of the brewery shooting broke, Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told reporters in suburban Franklin that state gun laws would not change despite a push by Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, according to a report in the Journal Sentinel.

