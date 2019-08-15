How Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF), there's is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Electricité de France here.

Good value with adequate balance sheet

EDF is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. EDF's has produced operating cash levels of 0.22x total debt over the past year, which implies that EDF's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. EDF's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the market, EDF is also trading below other listed companies on the FR stock exchange, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that EDF is potentially underpriced.

ENXTPA:EDF Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 15th 2019 More

