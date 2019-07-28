Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF): Poised For Long Term Success?

Based on Electricité de France S.A.'s (EPA:EDF) earnings update on 30 June 2019, it seems that analyst forecasts are substantially optimistic, as a 61% rise in profits is expected in the upcoming year, against the past 5-year average growth rate of -13%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €593m, we should see this rise to €957m in 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Electricité de France's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Electricité de France in the longer term?

The 16 analysts covering EDF view its longer term outlook with a positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of EDF's earnings growth over these next few years.

ENXTPA:EDF Past and Future Earnings, July 28th 2019 More

This results in an annual growth rate of 14% based on the most recent earnings level of €593m to the final forecast of €1.3b by 2022. EPS reaches €1.07 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.20 EPS today. With a current profit margin of 0.9%, this movement will result in a margin of 1.7% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Electricité de France, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

