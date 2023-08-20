Electricity costs, budget among items on the Columbia City Council meeting docket

While the Columbia City Council continues to work through the fiscal year 2024 budget process, it also means the council will prepare to set property tax rates.

Property taxes go to the city's general fund, nearly 9% or roughly $10.4 million. The proposed property tax rate will not change from 2023, per a city staff memo to the council. The council will hold a vote Monday on approval following a public hearing.

The proposed property tax rate is $0.4032 per $100 assessed valuation.

With regards to the budget, various city boards and commissions are providing next year reports. The council heard from representatives of the Housing and Community Development Commission, Columbia Housing Authority Board, Human Services Commission, Commission on Cultural Affairs and the Disabilities Commission at the Aug. 7 meeting.

Separate from budget discussion, the council will review an ordinance on power cost adjustments by the city's utilities department.

Power costs adjustments are calculated monthly for each kilowatt hour sold by the utility. The adjustments are intended to ensure electric rate stability, a staff memo noted.

The PCA has two customer benefits, the memo continues. It reduces customer charges when power costs are low and when power costs are high and there is a higher customer charge, it offsets wild swings upward of base rate costs. The PCA helps keep cash reserves stable for when there are overages and reserves have to be tapped, the memo notes.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia City Council to set property tax rates for 2024