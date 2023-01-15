Electricity generation deficit is huge, long-term power outages possible

Electricity generation deficit in the energy system is huge after the large-scale missile attack on 14 January. Ukrainians need to be ready for long-term power outages.

Source: Serhii Kovalenko, CEO of Ukrainian energy supplier YASNO, on Facebook

Quote: "The electricity generation deficit in the energy system after the attack is huge. A number of thermal power plants are not operating due to serious damage. It is still too early to predict when it will be restored. It is not yet known how long the repairs will last.

The problem is so serious that Ukrenergo [a national electricity company – ed.] has significantly limited consumption throughout Ukraine and in Kyiv in particular. Colleagues keep the situation under control and look for solutions to stabilise it.

Distribution system operators must comply with these restrictions in order not to degrade the system. Therefore, emergency power outages may be implemented. These critical infrastructure facilities must be revitalised.

The destruction is significant. All energy companies are working on restoration, but we need to be prepared for the fact that outages can last a long time."

Background: On Saturday, energy facilities were damaged in the missile attack on Ukraine. Russian forces hit Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia and Kyiv oblasts.

In particular, Russians fired at two thermal power plants, one of them stopped generating electricity.

On the morning of Sunday, 15 January, the deficit in the power system increased due to the stoppage or reduction of electricity generation by damaged thermal power plants, restoration work is underway after the 12th Russian missile strike.

