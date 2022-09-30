Is your electricity out? See the latest power outages in Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties

JEA crews and trucks head out to assist residents and businesses with power outages in this file photo.

As Hurricane Ian moves into the Atlantic Ocean, tropical storm winds and rain have impacted residents along the coast of Northeast Florida.

Over 1 million Floridians reported being without power as a result of the hurricane, and about 19,000 of them are Northeast Florida residents.

JEA was reporting 89 electrical outages affecting about 2,024 customers as of 8 p.m. Thursday. There is no timeline for when power will be restored for these customers.

FPL was reporting outages for about 16,620 customers in St. Johns, Clay and Nassau counties as of 7 p.m. Thursday. Nearly 98% of those customers were in St. Johns County. There is no timeline for when power will be restored for these customers.

Here's how to see and report outages in your area.

JEA

To see power outages in Jacksonville and Duval County or report your own outage, view outage map.

FPL

To see power outages in St. Johns, Nassau and other Florida counties, view outage map. (Report an outage.)

Clay Electric

To see power outages in Clay and other areas served by Clay Electric, view outage map. (Report an outage.)

Beaches Energy

Report an outage.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Hurricane Ian JEA, FPL real-time power outages map Northeast Florida