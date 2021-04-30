Electricity usage will take ‘until 2022 to get back to 2019 levels’: Duke Energy

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
·3 min read

A series of positive economic data released this week showed a decline in new jobless claims as well as a first-quarter surge in economic growth, bolstering expectations that the U.S. economy will undergo a massive recovery from the COVID-19 downturn. 

But a full recovery may not take hold for many months or even years. A report released by McKinsey & Company in February predicted the economic boom won't reach vulnerable Americans until as late as 2024.

In a new interview Lynn Good — CEO of Duke Energy (DUK), one of the nation's largest utility companies — said the company remains hopeful about a rebound in electricity usage but doesn't expect a full recovery until next year.

The company experienced a notable decline in overall electricity usage during the pandemic, due to a drop-off among industrial and commercial customers hammered by the downturn, she told Yahoo Finance on Monday, before the new data was released.

"We are optimistic about the rebound," Good says. "But we still believe it's going to take us until 2022 to get back to 2019 levels."

"In terms of the business, we suffered a decline in electric usage really driven by our industrial customers, as they were figuring out how are we going to deal with a pandemic, and then our commercial customers, colleges and universities, retail, restaurants," adds Good, whose company serves 7.8 million customers across six states in the Midwest and the South.

"So we had a decline in electric load as a result of that," she says.

Data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday showed that the U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% in the first quarter, buoyed by federal stimulus and a gradual reopening. Following a 4.3% growth rate in the fourth quarter, the surge comprised the largest first-quarter jump since 1984, Reuters reported.

The first-quarter data showed that consumer spending leapt at a 10.7% rate, owing to a massive influx of $2.36 trillion in household income. 

However, since business restrictions remain in place in many states, an anticipated boost in economic activity will only gradually rejuvenate sectors that directly or indirectly depend on in-person activity. 

In 2020, Duke Energy reported revenue of $23.87 billion, a drop of 4.8% from $25.08 billion a year prior. The company reports its first quarter earnings on May 10. 

Good spoke to Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer in an episode of “Influencers with Andy Serwer,” a weekly interview series with leaders in business, politics, and entertainment.

She spent the first half of her career at now-defunct accounting giant Arthur Andersen, before jumping over to the energy sector in the early 2000s and taking over North Carolina-based Duke Energy as CEO in 2013.

Today, the company boasts a market cap of more than $76 billion.

Lynn Good, Chair, President, and CEO of Duke Energy, speaks with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer on an episode of
Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Good said the company has sought to help business and residential customers damaged financially by the COVID-19 downturn.

"This wasn't just a pandemic, it was an economic issue," she says. "So we suspended disconnects, we waived late payment fees, we did all kinds of things to try to support customers during this time." 

"That has been an important part of our work through this entire period," she adds. "We're pleased to see a number of our small businesses reopening and customers getting back on their feet."

