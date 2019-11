'Electrification is a performance attribute': 2021 Lincoln Corsair hybrid debuts at Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES — Lincoln continues to promote hybrid versions of its new models as sporty performance models, not modest gas misers.

The luxury brand's latest example, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in hybrid SUV, has debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Lincoln President Joy Falotico expects the compact Corsair Grand Touring to draw new customers to Lincoln, more of them young and female, a change to the brand’s traditional buyer profile.

“Electrification is a performance attribute,” Falotico said.

Lincoln’s not providing performance figures, but the Corsair chief engineer said the Grand Touring should generate a total of 266 horsepower from a 2.5L gasoline engine and an electrically-powered rear axle. It’s Ford Motor Co.’s first vehicle to use an e-axle, a popular way to convert front-wheel-drive vehicles to AWD and add hybrid power. The Toyota RAV4 hybrid and Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine both have electric rear axles.

the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring should have a battery-only range around 25 miles when it goes on sale nextg summer More

Non-hybrid gasoline powered models of the Corsair went on sale recently. The Corsair replaced the MKC in Lincoln’s lineup.

The Corsair Grand Touring, or GT, is a plug-in hybrid. That means you can plug it in to charge the batteries for electric-only driving. Lincoln expects it to cover more than 25 miles in EV mode. As a hybrid, it also uses electricity generated in normal driving to boost its fuel efficiency.

New features and tech

Official fuel efficiency and electric-range figures are expected shortly before the Corsair GT goes on sale this year.

The compact SUV will have drive modes for performance, fuel efficiency, EV mode, charging from the gasoline engine, wet and snowy conditions.

The Corsair GT will offer features including:

Head-up display

14-speaker audio

Sapphire-blue trim around the Lincoln badge’s star

60/40 split folding rear seat

24-way front seats

Unique 20-inch wheels

Blind spot alert

Front-collision alert and automatic braking

Adaptive cruise control

Automatic parking

Ford builds the Corsair in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Los Angeles Auto Show is open to the public Nov. 22-Dec. 1 at the convention center in downtown Los Angeles.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Los Angeles Auto Show: 2021 Lincoln Corsair hybrid SUV makes debut