Electrified cars hit almost a fifth of EU Q3 vehicle sales

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a cable to charge a Renault utility vehicle at a dealership in France
Nick Carey
·1 min read

By Nick Carey

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly one in five vehicles sold in the European Union in the third quarter was an electrified model as sales continued to soar while fossil-fuel cars slumped, according to sales data released on Friday by a trade organization.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, which represents major European car, truck, van and bus makers, said that battery electric and plug-in hybrid model sales across the European Union made up just under 19% of all sales.

Battery electric vehicle sales jumped nearly 57% to more than 212,000 units, while plug-in hybrid models rose nearly 43% to more than 197,000 units.

This is a slower pace of growth than in 2020 when sales almost trebled from a low base.

But it compares with a 35% drop in sales for petrol cars - which still are the biggest sellers and account for nearly 40% of overall sales - and a more than 50% drop for diesel cars during the quarter.

Less than a decade ago, diesel cars made up more than 50% of sale in the EU, but accounted for under 18% of all cars sold in the third quarter.

As well as having to meet stringent new EU carbon emissions targets, car makers and consumers have benefited from government subsidies for electric vehicles.

The European Commission has also proposed an effective ban on fossil-fuel vehicles from 2035, aiming to speed up the switch to zero-emission electric vehicles as part of a broad package of measures to combat global warming.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalise further

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies "skew the playing field" against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. China's other major trading partners - including Australia, Britain, Canada and the European Union - also called for the world's second-largest economy to carry out further liberalisation and open its vast markets, trade sources said. In addition to industrial subsidies, other "unfair trade practices" include preferential treatment for state enterprises, data restrictions, inadequate enforcement of intellectual property rights and cyber theft, U.S. charge d'affaires David Bisbee told the World Trade Organization.

  • Blackstone Weighs Up to Record $30 Billion for Flagship Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is preparing to raise what could be the industry’s largest buyout fund on record. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismThe firm may seek as much as $30 billion for its next flagship p

  • DBS, StanChart Plan to Bid for Citigroup Asia Retail Units

    (Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Standard Chartered Plc are among the lenders planning to bid for Citigroup Inc. consumer banking assets in Asia as the U.S. lender divests units across five markets in the region, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re

  • Brazil Markets Plunge as Bolsonaro Vows to Dole Out More Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets tumbled Thursday as prospects the government will bypass fiscal rules to boost spending fueled concern over the nation’s fiscal trajectory. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With

  • Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion plans

    The global auto industry's shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred an expansion race among battery makers and led to a growing skills shortage. Here are major players' expansion plans in key EV markets of China, the United States and Europe. As of end-June, the Chinese company had an annual battery production capacity of 65.45 Gigawatt hours (GWh) and an additional 92.5 GWh of capacity under construction.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Severe storms break out across the Ohio Valley, causing damage

    A storm system swept through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Oct. 21, with heavy rain, wind, lightning and reported tornadoes that left destruction in their wake.

  • Think Everything’s Expensive Now? Wait Until You See What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumers around the world are about to get socked with even higher prices on everyday items, companies from food giant Unilever Plc to lubricant maker WD-40 Co. warned this week as they grapple with supply difficulties.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s

  • Weekly jobless claims fall to fresh pandemic-era low of 290,000

    The Labor Department is set to release its jobless claims report Thursday morning.

  • China Hints Its Crackdown on Tech Giants Is Coming to an End

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top financial regulator said he expects to achieve significant progress in the ongoing crackdown on fintech firms before the year-end, reinforcing speculation that Beijing’s campaign to rein in its tech giants may be receding. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hi

  • ‘Investing in crypto is now something thematic': Grayscale CEO

    Bitcoin smashed its previous all-time high of just under $65,000 on Wednesday — just a day after the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF on Tuesday, Oct. 19. In light of these developments surrounding bitcoin, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein believes that investment in crypto shows no signs of stopping.

  • Electric cars are more popular than ever, but Tesla is losing market share to new competitors

    Tesla's sales are accelerating rapidly, but its massive share of the total electric-car market is dropping as other brands enter the space.

  • Barn Find 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Sees The Light Of Day

    After 30 years of sitting, this classic Mustang will finally be restored to its former glory by a truly passionate Mustang enthusiast.

  • How Lucid Plans to Avoid Tesla's Quality Control Pitfalls

    Lucid's brand-new Arizona factory is filled with cutting-edge tech and staffed with car-production veterans in an attempt to avoid "production hell."

  • 2022 Ford Bronco Review | Go-anywhere unobtanium

    Before you get too excited about the 2022 Ford Bronco and read too deeply into this review, just know that popping over to the nearest Ford dealer and expecting to just buy a new Bronco off the lot is basically impossible. Now, you should be able to place an order for some point in future (hopefully not too distant), so it'll still be good to know that the new Bronco is every bit as enjoyable as it seems in pictures and on paper. It enjoys tangible advantages when driving on road over its chief rival, the Jeep Wrangler, while being just as capable of traveling far into the woods, over rocks and through the mud.

  • Elon Musk gets the greenlight to connect the Las Vegas Strip with tunnels full of Teslas

    The Boring Company's first major urban project will be a 29-mile-long network of tunnels serving 51 stations below the Las Vegas Strip.

  • Tested: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Understands that Luxury SUVs Are about Excess

    No longer content to let the profits of full-size SUVs slip away, Jeep introduces a true behemoth.

  • Chevy Has a New 10-Liter Crate Motor That Makes 1004 HP

    A naturally aspirated engine with that much power and 876 lb-ft of torque on pump gas proves that we're in the midst of a golden age.

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • Exclusive-Dutch forensic lab says it has decoded Tesla's driving data

    The Dutch government's forensic lab said on Thursday it had decrypted electric carmaker Tesla Inc's closely guarded driving data-storage system, uncovering a wealth of information that could be used to investigate serious accidents. It was already known that Tesla cars store data from accidents, but the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) said it had discovered far more data than investigators had previously been aware of. The NFI said the decrypted data showed Tesla vehicles store information about the operation of its driver assistance system, known as Autopilot.