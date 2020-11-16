Electrify America Simplifies Charging Experience with Innovative Plug&Charge Payment Technology

Technology available in advance of the arrival of Plug&Charge-capable electric vehicles including 2021 models of the Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air

RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America's ultra-fast charging network now offers an innovative payment technology called Plug&Charge, which allows electric vehicle (EV) owners to begin a charge without reaching for their wallet, smartphone or bank card.

The Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air (right to left) will be the first electric vehicles to use Electrify America’s payment technology called ‘Plug&Charge”, which eliminates the need to reach for a wallet, smartphone or bankcard. The payment and charging are automatic when the EV connects with the Electrify America charger.

After a brief online registration, drivers can automatically pay for charging by simply plugging in their EV. The charger communicates with the vehicle to identify, authenticate, authorize and bill the customer's registered account for the charging session. The entire process allows for a seamless charging experience for the customer.

This innovative technology is now available on all Electrify America chargers across the U.S. in advance of the anticipated arrival in the coming months of Plug&Charge-capable EVs, including the 2021 models of the Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air.

Electrify America is the first company to offer this service to multiple automakers. It builds on the company's history of providing advanced technology and innovative solutions to drive EV adoption. Electrify America offers the fastest charging technology available today to provide charging speeds of up to 150 and 350 kilowatts, a breakthrough for the network that debuted in May 2018.

"We are investing in customer-focused technologies like Plug&Charge to make the charging experience easier than filling up at a gas pump," said Cliff Fietzek, senior director of technology at Electrify America.

"Once a Plug&Charge account is created, EV drivers can simply plug in their vehicle and the charger handles the financial transaction."

The Plug&Charge feature is enabled by advanced vehicle-to-grid communication technology that utilizes encrypted security measures. It follows the ISO 15118 standard, an international standard that outlines the secured communication protocol that an EV and charging station should use to recharge the EV's battery. It enables simplified charging functionality for the most prevalent EV charging connector type, called the Combined Charging System (CCS).



Story continues

"We are proud to be the first public charging network to ensure drivers of Plug&Charge-capable vehicles, regardless of manufacturer, can benefit from this simple payment technology," Fietzek said.

Electrify America, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., has more than 500 charging stations open to the public with over 2,200 individual chargers.

About Electrify America

Electrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America's Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. Electrify Commercial® provides expert solutions for businesses looking to develop electric vehicle charging programs. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

