Electrolux Issues Bond Loans

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today issued two bond loans in the aggregate amount of SEK 3.4 billion under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme.

Two bond loans are issued on April 6, 2020 with maturity on April 6, 2023 and each in the amount of SEK 1 700 million. One loan is issued at a fixed rate and carries a coupon of 1.995% annually. The other has a floating interest rate.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The bond proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Detailed information on the bond loans and terms of the issuances is found on the Group's web site at http://www.electroluxgroup.com/en/long-term-bond-issues-363/ .

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Åsa Öhman, Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.



This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET on April 6, 2020.

