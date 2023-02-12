Electrolux has markdowns of up to 40% on washers and dryers for Presidents Day 2023

Save big on Electrolux washers and dryers for Presidents Day 2023.

If you've been holding out for a great sale to update your laundry room appliances, we have good news: Presidents Day deals are officially live at Electrolux. Whether you're after cleaning equipment or laundry machines, you can score budget-friendly appliances for less right now.

Through Wednesday, March 1 you can shop the Electrolux Presidents Day sale for markdowns of up to 40% off on powerful washers, dryers and vacuums. During the sale, you can enjoy as much as $900 off Reviewed-approved laundry machine pairs and markdowns up to $200 on top-rated vacuum cleaners.

For folks who are tight on space, the Electrolux ELFW4222AW 24-inch compact washer checks all the boxes—and right now it's down from $1,399 to just $949. Outfitted with Electrolux's LuxCare Wash System, the washing machine is designed to remove wrinkles, refresh clothing and linens and even steam delicate items. With 12 tailored cycles, the compact washing machine can remove as much as 99.9% of bacteria, according to the brand. Electrolux makes our favorite washing machine, so we're sure this top-rated machine will please.

Large families will love the Electrolux ELFE7637AT front load Perfect Steam electric dryer. Usually priced at $1,549, you can take home the dryer with Balanced Dry and Instant Refresh features for 29% off at just $1,099. According to the brand, the dryer features technology to prevent temperature spikes and over- or under-drying to help you perfectly tumble even your most delicate items. Throw in extra-large loads thanks to the machine's 8-cubic-foot capacity or opt for the super-fast 15-minute option when you're in a time pinch.

Ready to save? Give your laundry room a presidential upgrade right now with Electrolux appliances. Shop fast before the Presidents Day savings spin away.

