Electrolux' profit falls, sees supply chain headwinds into 2022

FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany
·1 min read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's Electrolux warned on Wednesday it may struggle to meet demand next year due to global supply chain challenges after its profit slumped in the third quarter as component shortages hampered production.

Europe's biggest home appliances maker said it still expects demand to normalise above pre-pandemic levels but flagged limited availability of some product categories throughout the year, with regional variances.

"We continue to have a tight collaboration with suppliers to mitigate global supply shortages, but we estimate that the fourth quarter will be even more challenging than the third quarter," the rival to Whirlpool said in a statement.

"Although we anticipate sequential improvements in 2022, we expect challenging conditions to remain in meeting continued strong demand."

Households have been spending more on their homes, including on appliances, during the pandemic, and Electrolux expects demand to stay above pre-pandemic levels in the long run amid a bigger focus on home improvement and hygiene.

The company's third-quarter operating profit fell to 1.64 billion crowns ($191.3 million) from 3.22 billion a year earlier.

Sales shrank 3% and price hikes did not fully offset higher costs for ocean freight and electronic components.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.66 billion crown profit.

In the third quarter of 2019, Electrolux generated a profit of 1.19 billion crowns.

Electrolux' shares were down 3% in early trade.

($1 = 8.5737 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LG Display Q3 profit rises, buoyed by higher TV panel prices

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a more than three-fold jump in third quarter operating profit from a year earlier, as pandemic-driven demand for television sets boosted prices for large-screen flat-screen panels. The Apple Inc supplier posted an operating profit of 529 billion won ($449.36 million) for the July-September period, versus 164 billion won a year earlier, but it missed an average analyst forecast of 600 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate. "The panel shipments in the fourth quarter are expected to increase by mid-10% compared to the third quarter, with the delayed shipments affected by the industry’s component shortage .... while the prices of LCD TV panels are expected to remain on a downward trend," LG Display said in a statement.

  • German consumer sentiment rises for 2nd month despite inflation - GfK

    The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, rose to 0.9 points for November, from a revised 0.4 points a month earlier. However, the institute warned that the good feelings were unlikely to last if prices continued to climb, a trend that would also delay a fundamental recovery in consumer sentiment . "German citizens seem to be expecting even more price hikes, which is why they consider it prudent to make purchases now to avoid even higher prices," said GfK expert Rolf Buerkl.

  • Assa Abloy profit misses, sees recovery in Europe, Americas

    Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, reported third-quarter operating earnings below market forecasts on Wednesday and said it expected growth in Europe and the Americas to recover to normal levels ahead. The company - whose products range from security doors and automated entrance solutions to electronic and mechanical locks under such as Yale, said it expected recovery in the travel-related segments and in Asia to be slower. Like-for-like sales growth came in at 7%, helped by the reopening of societies in most of Assa's core markets during the quarter.

  • Greenpeace Challenges EU to Ban Short Flights, Beef Up Rail

    (Bloomberg) -- Environmental group Greenpeace called on the European Union to ban short flights on routes where a train journey under six hours is available, in a sign of growing pressure on governments to take bolder steps to avert climate disaster. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That

  • Iberdrola net profit falls on high energy costs, taxes

    MADRID (Reuters) -Global wind power leader Iberdrola reported a 10% fall in net profit on Wednesday but beat market expectations for a turbulent nine months on energy markets which saw its home government in Spain swoop on utilities' earnings. Power and gas prices have soared to record highs around the world as economies fired up after the coronavirus pandemic, but companies like Iberdrola say they have not benefited from this as they lock in prices with customers in advance. Net profit of 2.41 billion euros ($2.8 billion) nevertheless came in just above a consensus forecast of 2.36 billion euros drawn from a poll of 10 analysts provided by the company.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Acr

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • 3 Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Over Any Cryptocurrency

    For well over a century, the stock market has stood head-and-shoulders above all other investment vehicles. In a little over 11 years, we've watched Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gain more than 7,700,000,000%. There's also meme-based coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has racked up gains of greater than 5,000,000% since it debuted less than 15 months ago.

  • Chinese authorities have told Evergrande's billionaire founder to use his own money to pay down the company's $300 billion debt, Bloomberg reports

    Hui Ka Yan's net worth is about $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

  • AMD Gives Another Bullish Forecast; Data Center Sales Double

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong forecast indicating that market share gains, particularly in servers, are helping it make up for a tight supply of chips. Fourth-quarter revenue will be about $4.5 billion, plus or minus $100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $4.25 billion. The chipmaker is on course to exceed an earlier forecast and post a sales gain of 65% for 2021, it said. Most Read

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • Social Security Concerns: Two Expenses That Could Deplete Your Cost of Living Increase

    Next year, Social Security recipients will see the largest Cost of Living Adjustment ever. The 5.9% expected increase in benefits will come as an adjustment to the increased cost of living after a...