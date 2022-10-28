Electrolux suffers Q3 loss, braces for worse to come

FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany
Anna Ringstrom
·1 min read

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Europe's biggest home appliances maker Electrolux on Friday reported a third-quarter loss as costs soared, especially in North America, and demand slowed, and it predicted inflation and high interest rates to lead to further declines.

"Market demand in both Europe and North America for the full-year of 2023 is expected to further deteriorate, i.e. be negative year-over-year," Chief Executive Jonas Samuelson said in a statement.

The group made an operating loss of 385 million Swedish crowns in the third quarter ($35.1 million) from a year-earlier profit of 1.64 billion. The North America division reported a loss of 1.2 billion crowns.

Electrolux in September warned profits would drop as high inflation and low consumer confidence squeezed demand and large investments in North America had yet to pay off, and it announced plans to cut costs.

On Friday, it said the group-wide cost cutting and North America turnaround programme would have a 4-5 billion crown positive earnings effect in 2023, and it would book a 1.2-1.5 billion restructuring charge for the programme this quarter.

($1 = 10.9679 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-European retailers are on investors' naughty lists this Christmas

    The Christmas shopping period is unlikely to bring relief to European retailers that sell anything from running shoes to handbags as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes consumers and shrinks disposable income. The holiday season is traditionally a high point for the retail sector but even Europe's big names are warning of tough months ahead this year, and investors have punished them accordingly. Even companies such as Reckitt Benckiser, producing more mundane consumer-staple items like Dettol cleaning products and Durex condoms, and giant Unilever have warned of pressure on consumers.

  • Finnair posts first quarterly profit since 2019

    Finland's national carrier Finnair on Friday posted its first positive quarterly comparable operating profit since the final quarter of 2019, although its net result remained in the red. Last month, the airline announced a new strategy in order to return to profitability after being hit by a triple blow from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian airspace closure and high fuel prices. Finnair began seeking new commercially-feasible routes after the closure of Russian airspace due to the war in Ukraine cut off its previously lucrative Asian connections via a short northern route.

  • This Chilling Airbnb is Inspired by Disney's Haunted Mansion Ride — See Inside!

    The four-bedroom vacation rental features “lighthearted elements of illusion, sights, and sounds,” according to the listing

  • NatWest Shares Drop as Lender Warns on Costs and UK Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc missed estimates in the third quarter as it took bigger than expected charges for souring loans and warned of further gloom to come.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevlar VestsThe UK’s biggest corporate lender rep

  • Germany's Solar Valley could shine again as Europe strives to close energy gap

    Germany has enlisted help from Brussels to revive its solar panel industry and improve the bloc's energy security as Berlin, reeling from the consequences of over-reliance on Russian fuel, strives to cut its dependency on Chinese technology. It is also reacting to a new U.S. law that has raised concern the remains of Germany's formerly-dominant solar industry could relocate to the United States. Once the world's leader in installed solar power capacity, Germany's solar manufacturing collapsed after a government decision a decade ago to cut subsidies to the industry faster than expected drove many solar firms to leave Germany or into insolvency.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Most Drone ‘Monsters’ Downed

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has downed 23 out of more than 30 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia in the past two days, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who called them “metal monsters.” Ukrainian forces also shot down a Kh-59 cruise missile, two Ka-52 attack helicopters and another Su-25 fighter jet during the same period.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s We

  • Glencore Reports Production Falls in Most Commodities for Year to Date, Cuts 2022 Some Guidance

    Glencore PLC on Friday reported falls in year-to-date production for most commodities and lowered its full year guidance for them. The FTSE 100-listed commodity mining and trading company said that copper production fell 14%, while production of zinc fell 18%, lead fell 21%, gold fell 15% and silver fell 25% for the first nine months of the year. It reduced guidance on those commodities compared with that provided for at the second quarter.

  • Prince Harry's memoir has release date

    Prince Harry’s memoir is coming out Jan. 10. The book will be called “Spare” and is being billed by Penguin Random House, as an account told with “raw, unflinching honesty." (Oct. 27)

  • Analysis-Cracks appear in Credit Suisse comeback plans

    After months of reflecting, Credit Suisse's chairman Axel Lehmann revealed an overhaul "to rebuild Credit Suisse as a strong ... bank with a firm foundation, rock-solid like our Swiss mountains". The announcement of the blueprint early on Thursday triggered a sell-off in the bank's stock that lobbed more than 2 billion Swiss francs ($2 billion) off its market worth, almost a fifth of its value, taking its worth to less than 11 billion Swiss francs. Unusually, Swiss regulator FINMA too struck a guarded tone, saying it would keep close tabs on the bank as it rolls out its plan.

  • Musk Is Said to Take Twitter CEO Role, Reverse Life Bans

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk plans to assume the role of chief executive officer at Twitter Inc. after completing his $44 billion acquisition, taking the helm of the social media giant on top of leading Tesla Inc. and SpaceX.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handgu

  • Sometimes it pays to get fired. Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them if Elon Musk ousts them. Here's the payday for each executive.

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and top lawyer Vijaya Gadde were jettisoned by Musk on Thursday evening.

  • 1 Risky Dividend Stock Paying 7.6% That Investors Should Avoid

    Investors will get a clearer picture of how safe the dividend is after the company reports earnings next month.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 167% and 202% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks trade near a 52-week low, but certain Wall Street analysts say that could change quickly.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret

    Three longtime Berkshire Hathaway holdings are producing mountains of annual income for the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Zuck refuses to let his metaverse dream die. Wall Street has finally had enough.

    Shares slumped more than 22% Thursday to trade at $101.02, as the tech giant hit its lowest price since 2016.

  • This Monster Dividend Stock Continues to Give Investors Big Raises

    One factor driving Energy Transfer's high yield is a steady stream of big-time raises over the past year. Energy Transfer recently declared its latest cash distribution to investors. The new quarterly distribution is more than 70% above what Energy Transfer paid in the year-ago quarter.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.

    Facebook has already lost nearly $10 billion this year on Reality Labs, which handles metaverse projects.

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.