Electrolyser supply crunch hangs over India's hydrogen ambitions

FILE PHOTO: Electrolyser
Sudarshan Varadhan
·2 min read

By Sudarshan Varadhan

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A global supply crunch of electrolysers needed to produce green hydrogen and a lack of domestic manufacturers to make them pose a major challenge to India's ambitious targets to use the zero-carbon fuel, a government official told Reuters.

India, which unveiled the first phase of its hydrogen policy on Thursday, plans to manufacture 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030, half of the European Union's 2030 target of 10 million tonnes.

Green hydrogen has the best environmental credentials of the various categories of the clean-burning fuel because it is produced using renewable energy.

For India, it is critical to its plans to cut carbon emissions, but its green hydrogen target would require at least 10 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyser capacity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

"The kind of electrolyser capacity that will be required to realise all these ambitious programmes, they are not available right now in the country," S. S. V. Ramakumar, a director at the country's top refiner Indian Oil who helped to frame the country's hydrogen policy, told Reuters.

"All the production capacity and order books of big global players are booked and overflowing till 2025," he said.

India will initially import electrolysers, he said adding that state-run refiners planned to form joint ventures with foreign companies manufacturing the equipment.

Power Minister R K Singh said in September India would need at least 10 GW of electrolyser capacity. Global electrolyser capacity was 0.3 GW in 2020, and is expected to reach nearly 17 GW by 2026, an International Energy Agency (IEA) report found in December 2021.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has said it plans to build an electrolyser unit in western Gujarat state, but it is unclear when the unit will start commercial production.

India expects initial demand to mainly come from refiners and fertiliser firms, followed by the steel industry and transport. India's refineries are expected to produce 38,000 tonnes of green hydrogen by 2025, Ramakumar said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Mexico Refinery Push Risks Return to Shunned Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s push to make Mexico self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel risks bringing back as early as next year crude imports that the president once lambasted. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpS&P 500 Tumbles 2% as Ukraine

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With

  • The U.S. is now energy independent

    Data: Energy Information Administration. Chart: Axios VisualsFor decades, politicians have talked about the U.S. achieving energy independence, a seemingly elusive goal of producing enough fuels to avoid relying on the rest of the world to fill up gas tanks and keep electricity flowing.The intrigue: It's elusive no more. The U.S. produced more petroleum than it consumed in 2020, and the numbers were essentially in balance in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration.Stay on top of

  • Oil heads for weekly fall on Iranian oil hopes

    London (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Friday and were heading for a weekly fall as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Brent crude futures fell $1.54, or 1.6%, to $91.43 a barrel by 1236 GMT, extending a 1.9% drop from the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed $1.58, or 1.7%, to $90.18 a barrel after sliding 2% on Thursday.

  • The silly way to cut gasoline prices

    Democrats pushing for a gas-tax holiday know it won't pass, and probably wouldn't work if it did.

  • Big Oil Is Spending Serious Money On Clean Energy

    Oil majors started to spend serious money on clean energy projects in 2021, with companies particularly interested in renewable energy, electric vehicle charging, and biofuels

  • EU Aims to Avert Another Natural Gas Storage Crisis Next Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm is looking at ways to build up strategic inventories of natural gas to better prepare for the next winter after limited supplies of the fuel pushed energy prices to records, sending shock waves through the bloc’s economy. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relatio

  • Oil prices pull back in electronic trading on report of progress in Iran nuclear talks

    Oil futures declined in electronic trading Wednesday afternoon, after settling higher for the session. Prices fell after

  • White House Considers Federal Gas Tax Holiday as Oil Prices Approach $100 a Barrel

    Faced with surging oil and gasoline prices that threaten to stall the country's economic recovery, the White House and leading Democratic lawmakers are considering a federal gas tax holiday that would...

  • California Gas Prices Hit $4.72 — Will They Continue to $5 a Gallon and for How Long?

    Gas prices, along with the price of groceries and many consumer goods, are rising with the 7.5% inflation rates of the past month. But the value of money isn't the only factor driving fuel prices....

  • Oil ends lower on progress in Iran nuclear talks, but traders keep an eye on Ukraine crisis

    Oil prices end lower Thursday, pressured by signs of progress toward restoring a nuclear agreement with Iran that may bring more oil to the world market, but saw some support from fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk

    With the continuing threat of Russia invading Ukraine, a foreign policy crisis is colliding with one of President Joe Biden's political vulnerabilities: Rising gasoline prices at home. Americans are already dismayed by Inflation at a 40-year high, and Biden is warning that gas prices could get higher if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses to invade. It's a recognition of Biden's own risks ahead of the 2022 midterm elections: Inflation has become an albatross for Democrats despite the nation's strong economic growth last year.

  • California gas prices reach record high

    Experts say a whopping five dollars a gallon will likely be the norm in a matter of months.