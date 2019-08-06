Is Electromed, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELMD) Investing Effectively In Its Business?

Today we are going to look at Electromed, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ELMD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Electromed:

0.12 = US$2.9m ÷ (US$28m - US$3.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Electromed has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Electromed's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Electromed's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Medical Equipment industry. Regardless of where Electromed sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Electromed's current ROCE of 12% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 18% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Electromed's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Electromed is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Electromed's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Electromed has total liabilities of US$3.2m and total assets of US$28m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Electromed's ROCE

Our Take On Electromed's ROCE

With that in mind, Electromed's ROCE appears pretty good. Electromed shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .