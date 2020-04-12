What Is Electromed's (NYSEMKT:ELMD) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Electromed (NYSEMKT:ELMD) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 33%, after some slippage. That's tops off a massive gain of 123% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Electromed

Does Electromed Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 28.20 that sentiment around Electromed isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (41.5) for companies in the medical equipment industry is higher than Electromed's P/E.

AMEX:ELMD Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Electromed shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

In the last year, Electromed grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 92% gain was both fast and well deserved. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 110% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Electromed's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

The extra options and safety that comes with Electromed's US$9.2m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Verdict On Electromed's P/E Ratio

Electromed's P/E is 28.2 which is above average (14.0) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Electromed over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 21.2 back then to 28.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.