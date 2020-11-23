Is Electronic Arts (EA) a Smart Long-term Buy?
In the said letter, Generation PMCA highlighted a few stocks and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is one of them. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is a video game company. Year-to-date, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) stock gained 13.4% and on November 20th it had a closing price of $121.87. Here is what Generation PMCA said:
"Electronic Arts is one of the largest video game developers and publishers with a collection of premium franchises. The stock recently sold off due to mixed results in several titles, even though strong growth was evident in other core franchises. We expect video game utilization to remain high, and the new console cycle should provide a near and medium-term boost. Several new titles are expected to be released next year, with incremental growth from cross-platform integration. The company is transitioning towards a higher margin digital-first model, supported by emerging sources of value in cloud gaming and eSports—a vertical that has become professionalized with a huge expanding global audience. Its strong market shares and depth of IP place Electronic Arts at the centre of this growth. The emergence of 5G and modern gaming consoles should take cloud gaming into the mainstream while competition and regulatory scrutiny are ongoing risks. Our FMV is $170. The company obviously believes its shares are undervalued too, recently authorizing a new $2.6 billion share repurchase program."
