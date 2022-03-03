Electronic Caregiver Presents Next Generation of Remote Patient Monitoring Technology With Virtual Caregiver at 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference

Las Cruces, NM --News Direct-- Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver, a national digital health technology and services company, will debut Addison, the Virtual Caregiver, at the 2022 HIMSS Global Health Conference in Orlando, Florida, March 14-18. Addison is the next generation of remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and offers a solution to the global caregiver crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 challenges by providing health care management outside the doctor’s four walls.

Addison, anticipated to be released later this year, is a state-of-the-art, 3D-animated caregiver with an endearing personality. The Virtual Caregiver is designed to engage with and help monitor the health of aging and chronically ill clients, as well as child patients via touch-screen devices strategically placed throughout a residence.

“Addison is a revolutionary new tool for use by providers to optimize patient care – monitoring, increasing treatment adherence, and improving health outcomes,” said Electronic Caregiver CEO Anthony Dohrmann. “Whether a patient with one or more morbidities requires assistance at home to follow complex medication regimens, comply with physical therapy, monitor vitals, or requires increased support for managing behavioral health conditions, Addison has the capabilities to extend care from provider to home.”

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Intel, Addison helps monitor patients’ health by providing voice-driven medication reminders, ensuring patients are following their doctor’s treatment plans, and offering 24/7 emergency response and telehealth services. Addison can also lead patients through the steps of recording a vital, such as blood pressure, oxygen saturation levels, and temperature, with the ability to share that information with designated providers and caregivers in real time.

Addison gives a face and personality to the RPM experience. The Virtual Caregiver can also be customized to fit users’ preferences. Clients can choose from eight avatars of different ethnicities and genders to interact with, and Addison’s environment can mirror client lighting and weather automatically.

Electronic Caregiver will present Addison, the Virtual Caregiver, in addition to its other RPM technology alongside Care Management company MD Revolution, Inc. at HIMSS Booth 4109. In 2020, Electronic Caregiver formed a partnership with MD Revolution, a provider of full-suite RPM and Chronic Care Management (CCM) solutions, to provide health practices with the technology and services to monitor patients remotely.

“Through our highly productive partnership, we’re already delivering a 21st century health care experience for thousands of patients, and we’re confident our joint capabilities will scale to all the innovative health care providers in America,” said Kyle Williams, CEO of MD Revolution. “Our common goals are clear: to create more health care delivery capacity and to drive better patient outcomes. I’m confident we will continue to augment the traditional medical practice by building trust one patient at a time, one provider at a time.”

MD Revolution offers Electronic Caregiver’s Pro Health, a 24/7 chronic care and monitoring system, as its preferred RPM device. The Pro Health includes a cellular-based console for the home and wearable wrist pendant for care support on the go. Like Addison, the Pro Health offers emergency response and health care management and can be paired with a multitude of Bluetooth devices to track vitals in real time. Devices are ordered, provisioned, and shipped directly to patients, with no up-front cost and no long-term commitment to the practice.

MD Revolution has integrated the Pro Health into its HIPAA-compliant digital care management platform, called RevUp, which will be showcased during HIMSS. RevUp allows patient information to be securely monitored by a licensed care coordination team working as an extension of the provider practice. RevUp data is available with seamless, universal integration into the electronic health record (EHR), allowing for more proactive care by leveraging objective data and trend analysis. The solution also includes integrated care documentation, automated claims creation, and full-service marketing and enrollment services – resulting in more enrollments and faster reimbursement.

Together, Electronic Caregiver and MD Revolution provide better outcomes, improved adherence, and simplified compliance management through sustainable telecare optimized for scale, economics, and services. Utilizing Electronic Caregiver’s technology, MD Revolution’s RevUp platform makes RPM implementation easy, supporting providers through the evolution of their practice. RevUp merges technology with traditional healthcare, seamlessly integrating with a provider’s day-to-day while upholding their practice's long-standing values.

“We are reducing the number of office visits, ER visits, urgent care visits. So, the volume to medical facilities will very likely be reduced because we can monitor patients at home,” said MD Revolution client Dr. Edward Wingfield of Hamilton Cardiology Associates in New Jersey. “A lot of times, we bring patients in to just get a blood pressure or just to get a weight to make sure they are not going into heart failure. If all these things can be done remotely and we can act on it, it will cut medical costs.”

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver is a privately held digital health technology and services company headquartered in Las Cruces, NM (USA). ECG's mission is to design and deliver innovative, impactful telehealth products and services that bridge the chasm between the doctor's office and the patient's home to improve outcomes, expand access, and optimize resource allocation. ECG has been qualified as a technology solution provider in the Amazon Partner Network (APN). The company's solutions are available through health care organizations, physician practices, care management firms, home care agencies, and senior housing providers.

About MD Revolution, Inc.

MD Revolution, Inc. is an innovative Care Management company uniquely combining technology, services, and analytics to produce scalable, high-touch care models that enrich the patient-provider experience, improve the health of millions of patients, and enhance the profitable, effective practice of medicine for thousands of providers. MD Revolution’s remote care programs mitigate the challenges associated with meeting the requirements for Medicare’s Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), RPM for RHC/FQHC’s, Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), Annual Wellness Visits (AWV) and population health programs. Solutions are available as turn-key solutions, software-as-a-service, and through reseller partners.

Contact Details

Stephanie Guadian, Director of Public Relations

+1 575-649-4604

sguadian@ecg-hq.com

Alexia Severson, Public Relations Associate

+1 575-993-9612

aseverson@ecg-hq.com

