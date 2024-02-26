Electronics manufacturer in Charlotte region is closing. What to know about layoffs

A 44-year-old electronics manufacturer in the Charlotte region is shutting down and nearly 100 people are losing their jobs.

General Microcircuits Inc. — East West, based in Atlanta, is closing its facility at 1133 N. Main St. in Mooresville, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filed recently with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The plant closure will result in 97 job cuts, starting with 11 layoffs effective April 22.

The WARN notice did not indicate when the plant would shut down.

The Iredell County facility manufactures printed circuit boards, according to the company’s website.

In 2019, East West Manufacturing acquired Mooresville-based General Microcircuits. GMI was founded in 1980 and also had operations in San Jose, Costa Rica.

East West Manufacturing has 13 other locations throughout the world, including a design center in Asheville, according to the website.

Company officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Charlotte Observer Monday.