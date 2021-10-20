Electronics stolen from field workers' vehicles in Eyota

Oct. 20—EYOTA — Electronics and clothing worth about $6,900 were reported stolen from two pickups being used by contracted field workers.

The incident was reported to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office about noon on Monday. Two pickups owned by AgReliant Genetics were parked in the 1200 block of Olmsted County Road 9 East in Eyota Township and two contract field workers were working in a field in the area, according to Lt. Lee Rossman.

When the pair returned to their vehicles, they found the trucks had been gone through and a mix of personal and company property had been taken. An estimated $6,900 worth of items was taken between the wo vehicles.

The sheriff's office is investigating the thefts.