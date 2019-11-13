Electrosteel Castings Limited (NSE:ELECTCAST) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we'll look at Electrosteel Castings Limited (NSE:ELECTCAST) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Electrosteel Castings:

0.091 = ₹3.6b ÷ (₹54b - ₹15b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Electrosteel Castings has an ROCE of 9.1%.

Does Electrosteel Castings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Electrosteel Castings's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the Building industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Electrosteel Castings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Our data shows that Electrosteel Castings currently has an ROCE of 9.1%, compared to its ROCE of 5.2% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Electrosteel Castings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NSEI:ELECTCAST Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Electrosteel Castings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Electrosteel Castings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Electrosteel Castings has total liabilities of ₹15b and total assets of ₹54b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.