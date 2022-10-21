Electrovaya's (TSE:EFL) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 367% return over the last three years

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One such superstar is Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL), which saw its share price soar 367% in three years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 11% gain in the last three months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Electrovaya didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years Electrovaya saw its revenue grow at 31% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 67% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Electrovaya have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Electrovaya stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Electrovaya shareholders are down 23% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.7%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Electrovaya you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

