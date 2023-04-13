‘It Was Elegant Up Until I Seen…’: Saweetie’s Latest Revealing Dress Has Fans Zooming In on Her Assets

Saweetie has had several head-turning looks throughout her career, but the rapper’s most recent ensemble has taken fans by surprise.

On Wednesday, April 12, the “Pretty B–h Music” lyricist uploaded six photos and two videos of herself wearing a red spaghetti-strap, body-hugging dress. Her natural shoulder-length hair was styled in a deep side part and tucked behind her ear.

In her photos, Saweetie made sure to show off her gown’s criss-cross backless design, which also gave fans a sneak peek at her buttcrack.

The low-cut dress formed a V right over her bottom, leaving room for the top of her round bum to be visibly shown.

Saweetie shows off her backside in new photos. (Pictured: @saweetie/Instagram)

“what’s that in my cuuup,” she captioned the photo. The caption referenced her 2022 single “BO$$ CHICK.”

Saweetie’s photo attained over 750,000 likes, and over 4,600 comments, including a few negative reviews from fans who shared their personal dislike of her unique gown.

“It was elegant up until I seen crack.”



“I ain’t gonna lie she fine and all but is she just walking around with her crack out.”



“I love the dress and her but the crack being out is a bit much.”

Though a few fans expressed their distaste for Saweetie’s gown, there were several comments hyping up this particular look.

“Oh she bad she bad.”



“The body and dress is giving …and oops! the crack is cracking.”

Saweetie is known for attending different award shows and events in outrageously cut-out outfits.

Saweetie arriving at 31st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party #Oscar pic.twitter.com/GDkBtANvCo — BIG ICY (@IcyGrlUpdates) March 13, 2023

Just a few weeks ago, she rocked a bright yellow cut-out one-shoulder gown designed by George Chakra. The 29-year-old wore the long dress to the Elton John Oscar View Party, an event that helps raise money for the British singer’s Aids Foundation.

Story continues

Besides being the topic of conversation after every Instagram upload, Saweetie recently joined Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “That’s My Jam.” The two ladies teamed up against former Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am and actor Joel McHale for a fun game of “Slay It Don’t Spray It.”

During the comical game, the celebrities are given a chosen song they must finish the lyrics to from memory; if they say the correct line they get a point, and if they mess up the pairs get sprayed with water.

In the end, Saweetie and Palmer received too many sprays and lost the game.