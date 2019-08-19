Elekta AB (publ) (STO:EKTA B) Will Pay A 0.7% Dividend In 3 Days

Elekta AB (publ) (STO:EKTA B) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. You can purchase shares before the 23rd of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of August.

Elekta's next dividend payment will be kr0.90 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed kr1.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Elekta has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of SEK126.15. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Elekta's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Elekta has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Elekta paid out 57% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (56%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Elekta's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

OM:EKTA B Historical Dividend Yield, August 19th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's not encouraging to see that Elekta's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Elekta has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Elekta got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have barely grown, and although Elekta paid out over half its earnings and free cash flow last year, the payout ratios are within a normal range for most companies. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.