Is Elektron Technology plc's (LON:EKT) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate?

John Wilson became the CEO of Elektron Technology plc (LON:EKT) in 2010. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does John Wilson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Elektron Technology plc has a market cap of UK£100m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of UK£441k. (This figure is for the year to January 2019). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at UK£223k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under UK£165m, and the median CEO total compensation was UK£253k.

As you can see, John Wilson is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Elektron Technology plc is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Elektron Technology, below.

Is Elektron Technology plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Elektron Technology plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 102% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 13% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Elektron Technology plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Elektron Technology plc for providing a total return of 766% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Elektron Technology plc pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Elektron Technology shares (free trial).

