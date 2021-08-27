Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.06 Dividend

It looks like Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Element Solutions' shares before the 31st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Element Solutions stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of $22.99. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Element Solutions has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Element Solutions paid out just 17% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 17% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Element Solutions has grown its earnings rapidly, up 68% a year for the past five years. Element Solutions looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Given that Element Solutions has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is Element Solutions worth buying for its dividend? We love that Element Solutions is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Element Solutions, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Element Solutions has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Element Solutions you should be aware of.

