Elementary principal takes child out of class to sexually assault them, NC officials say

An elementary school principal appeared in court after North Carolina police said he sexually assaulted a child at school.

Daniel McInnis, 43, faces a felony charge of statutory sex offense, the Burlington Police Department said in a Dec. 29 news release.

The charge stems from an encounter that was reported to police Dec. 8 concerning “misconduct with a student on school property,” police said.

After several weeks of investigation, police said they arrested McInnis and booked him into the Alamance County Detention Center on Dec. 29.

When McInnis appeared in court Jan 2, officials accused him of taking a child out of a classroom and sexually assaulting the student during school hours, WGHP reported.

At the hearing, the court lowered his bond from $500,000 to $250,000. Records show he is no longer being held in the county detention center.

McClatchy News could not locate the public defender representing McInnis.

“We are shocked and saddened by the allegations presented today in court regarding Mr. McInnis,” a spokesperson for the Alamance-Burlington School System said in a statement shared with McClatchy News. “We hold our staff to the highest standards and trust that they use best practices when interacting with students at all times.”

The school said in the statement it couldn’t comment on ongoing legal matters.

“Any misconduct with minors, in any form, is unacceptable,” the spokesperson said. “Our commitment is to alleged victims first and foremost. We encourage any student or family who ever feels unsafe or uncomfortable to immediately report it so we can take swift action.”

McInnis has been suspended with pay since Dec. 11, the school said. In 2012, he was promoted to principal of Eastlawn, where he makes $114,851 each year.

The school added in its statement on the day of McInnis’ arrest that the “alleged actions of one individual should not reflect poorly on the many dedicated staff and administrators who work tirelessly to educate, nurture and support our students each day.”

Two other officials in the school system have been charged with sex crimes against students within the last year, McClatchy News reported. Both worked at Southern Alamance Middle School.

Burlington Police said it hadn’t received other reports of misconduct as of Dec. 29.

Counselors are available to speak with members of the school community, the school said.

Alamance County is about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

