Elementary school coach arrested after pushing autistic 10-year-old down at school, police say

A Clayton County coach has been arrested after he allegedly pushed a 10-year-old autistic child in to a wall and then onto the ground at school.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to the child’s mother, Chalandria Pttman, who said the entire incident was caught on camera.

Pittman said the incident happened in March, and the only way she knew about it was that her son told her. Pittman pressed to get the full story from school officials, who told her there was a video of the incident that she could come see.

Pittman said the video shows coach Perrell Dechello Collins push her son into a wall, turn to walk away, and then push him down on the floor.

“It was just how angry and aggressive he was,” Pittman said. “I mean, this is a child.”

Pittman is upset that her son had to tell her about the assault, rather than school officials, despite the fact that there was another teacher in the room.

“Why did my son have to come tell me what happened when there was another teacher present?” she asked.

Collins was arrested on May 14 on two counts of first-degree child cruelty and two counts of simple battery.

We’re working to get the coach’s side of the story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.