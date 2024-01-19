Elementary school in DC struggles to stay warm during extreme cold

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Public Schools officials on Thursday said an elementary school in Northeast finally had heat after problems with the aging building’s boiler system amid the cold weather.

School officials kept John Burroughs Elementary School, which was built in 1921, open for students but placed heaters around the school as workers repaired the heating system.

Some parents of students at the school worried about the building initially being too cold but said they understood given the age of the structure.

“We have the principal of the year at the school, but we don’t have the building of the year at the school, so to speak,” said Devin Bryant, who has a daughter who attends the school.

In a statement, D.C. school system officials said that the contractors completed the underground repairs that feed water to the boilers. The boiler is working and the school’s heat was restored.

“I was like, here we go again. But, we know that there are issues with the building and they’re taking steps. But this is a long process,” he said. “The kids are here and we got to make sure that they’re warm.”

Bryant said that “friends in different parts of the city” seem to get their building problems addressed more quickly but at the Northeast D.C. school, people say the repairs take “about weeks or months as opposed to days.”

“We kind of have a little bit of the expectation here sometimes around here that we’re not paid attention to as much as other parts of the city,” he said. “But we’re made of tough stock over here.”

Melissa Johnson also has a child at the elementary school. She said she didn’t have grave concerns about the school being too cold.

“I asked my daughter. She’s in kindergarten here and she said she wasn’t cold in their room. It was warm,” Johnson said. “I’m not too concerned. They had individual heaters hanging in the classroom. So I’m pretty sure they if it was too cold, they would have not opened the school.”

