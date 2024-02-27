Elementary school guidance counselor charged with sex crimes against child

An elementary school guidance counselor in Cleveland County is charged with sex crimes against a child.

Kings Mountain Police arrested Dustin Ledford, a guidance counselor at Fallston Elementary School, on Friday.

Parents at Fallston Elementary told Channel 9 they got messages from the school about the arrest.

The charges against Ledford are a result of incidents off campus.

Ledford is the second Cleveland County elementary school employee charged with child sex crimes in the last two weeks. Anthony Neal, a former physical education teacher at Washington Elementary School, resigned after investigators found child sexual abuse materials on his personal computer.

