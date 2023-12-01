A new elementary school in LCSD1 is coming, but officials won't say where it'll go

Nov. 30—CHEYENNE — It's been months since the students and staff were moved from Arp Elementary School and to a temporary swing space at East Ridge Elementary off Pershing Boulevard.

They were told the old building would be demolished to make way for the construction of a new school.

Demolition plans were put on hold, however, as Laramie County School District 1 officials waited on approval from the state, as well as funding. If the school district were to move forward with construction plans on its own, the state would no longer be obligated to send money.

Funding for one new elementary school in LCSD1 — approximately $41.7 million — was secured earlier this year, but it'll be several months before ground is broken on a new facility.

LCSD1 officials won't provide the location or offer potential plans for the new elementary school, saying they are waiting until a new Most Cost Effective Remedy (MCER) study is complete. The results of the MCER will determine which schools in LCSD1 need to be remodeled or replaced.

Both state Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, and Del McOmie, the new director of the State Construction Department, said it is likely the new school would go in the South triad.

McOmie, who replaced Jerry Vincent earlier this month, said the MCER study should start in mid-December.

"We're going to look at a system-wide or an entire district-wide MCER study to determine what the best options are for LCSD1," McOmie said.

A district-wide MCER study for LCSD1 was done a few years ago, he added, which will be considered in the new study.

LCSD1 officials told McOmie they want to focus the study on six schools that were included in their original budget request from two years ago.

"I've asked them to do the MCER study on the schools we requested, because that's where we're focused on," Andy Knapp, LCSD1 director of support operations, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

Once the study results are in, LCSD1 officials will submit the suggested school projects to the School Facilities Commission during an upcoming quarterly meeting. Knapp said he hopes the study will be complete before their March 1 meeting.

"If it's not done by March, the next one is June," Knapp said. "So, even if they finished April 1, we're sitting until June until we go to the commission again."

A tale of two requests

The Legislature approved $100 million during the 2023 general session for school capital construction projects. This budget included an approximate $80 million request submitted by LCSD1 for the demolition of six schools and construction of three new schools — two buildings for grades K-4 and one for grades 5-6.

The state took out $5 million to put toward MCER studies, but the rest of the approved $95 million was not disbursed. Brown said that happened because lawmakers "feared" they would break state law.

Under the Wyoming Constitution, money allocated by the Legislature for school facilities funding can't be identified for one particular county or district. Lawmakers removed the school names from the request out of worry they were "dictating" where the money should go.

"There was this fear that we can't name individual counties or school districts, even though it's been done in the past," Brown said.

The representative disagreed with the attorneys over the removal of the names, citing "historical practice." In the end, however, the speaker of the House had the final say.

"He said, 'Hey, look, we're going to do it this way. And if you don't like it, you'll lose your $100 million,'" Brown said.

An updated budget request from the School Facilities Commission this year wasn't finalized until the Select Committee on School Facilities' last meeting in October. The $360 million request includes another $41.7 million to LCSD1 for a second elementary school.

This request, submitted as part of the 2025-26 biennium budget, still needs approval from the Legislature during the 2024 budget session, which begins Feb. 12.

Brown estimated there was an 85% chance the budget request will make it through the session as it is.

"The state's in good financial stability right now, with high oil prices, high natural gas prices," Brown said. "We have what we expect to be a budget surplus right now. That bodes well when we go to one-time construction projects."

The school facilities 'fiasco'

A new assessment on condition and capacity lists was put together by Bureau Veritas in 2023, and it completely flipped the prioritization of school construction needs.

Schools ranked in high priority for condition and capacity needs in 2016, including schools in LCSD1, were suddenly dropped to the bottom of the list.

"The inconsistencies that we saw in the final report from Bureau Veritas are concerning," Brown said. "But there's not much we can do about that now."

Brown said it was easier to defend the budget to the Joint Appropriations Committee based on recent data from Bureau Veritas, despite its inconsistencies, rather than refer to six-year-old data.

"The more defensible is to utilize the most current data, regardless if we agree with it," Brown said.

These lists are re-assessed every four years, but the Legislature failed to fund an updated assessment in 2020. Brown said a capital construction budget that failed to pass in the budget session that year included funding for the assessment.

"It's the first time in Wyoming that I can remember in the past 10, 12 years that we didn't do any capital construction," Brown told the WTE. "Everything that was in that state capital budget ended up failing. There was just disagreements and politics, in general."

When funds for a contractor finally became available in 2022, pressure was put on the State Construction Department to expedite the process of hiring a contractor, getting out MCER studies and {span}putting together a budget request for school facilities projects {span}by August 2023.

"We're out of sequence," McOmie said.

Typically, the process for school facility funding begins after the assessment comes out, which tells state officials which schools should be prioritized for MCER studies. Once the MCER study results are in, districts submit their project proposals to the commission for approval.

By August, commission members put together all of the approved school projects as a budget request to be submitted to the Select Committee on School Facilities. Committee members go through and discuss the budget request before submitting it to the governor by Nov. 1.

However, because no capital construction projects were funded in 2020, there was a backlog of requested school projects waiting to get started, including in LCSD1.

Brown said he expects members of the Joint Appropriations Committee will target their questions about the delay in school construction projects during the December budget hearings.

"(And) I can't answer that. What I can answer is we have 'x' amount going forward, and this is what we need to do to get caught up and back on track," Brown said.

Earlier this month, McOmie was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to replace Vincent as the new SCD director. The transfer of positions put some things a little more behind schedule.

"With the directors changing down there, we've had a bit of a restart," Knapp said, referring to a MCER study the district was hoping to kickstart by the end of November.

However, Knapp said he is hopeful to get at least one elementary school out of the $95 million through this study and another elementary school out of the 2025-26 budget.

"I think we have a need for one more (school)," he said. "When they get through their studies, we can show them the need and request that."

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3167 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.