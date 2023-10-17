Elementary school music teacher is caught with child porn, Alabama cops say

An elementary school music teacher faces charges of possessing child pornography after Alabama deputies searched his home.

Bryant Ramey, 30, teaches music at Baldwin County Public Schools, according to the sheriff’s office. He currently serves at Pine Grove Elementary, Stapleton Elementary and Perdido Elementary, a spokesperson for the county told McClatchy News.

School records show he also served as the assistant band director at Robertsdale High School.

The search warrant originated from an “inquiry” that Ramey may be in possession of child pornography, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in an Oct. 16 news release.

When investigators searched Ramey’s devices and his home in Spanish Fort on Oct. 16, they found “illegal images,” deputies said. The material showed individuals under 17 years of age engaged in “obscene acts.”

Ramey was charged with four counts of possession, according to the release. He has since been placed on administrative leave, Baldwin County Public Schools’ superintendent Eddie Tyler said in a statement.

“We are working closely with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so as their investigation progresses,” Tyler said. “Due to this being a personnel matter, we cannot comment any further at this time and all questions should be directed to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.”

Investigators said they do not believe illegal activity took place on school property.

“The safety and security of our students, teachers and other staff within our schools will remain a top priority,” Baldwin County deputies said.

Ramey was booked at the Baldwin County jail Oct. 16 and held on $60,000 bond, jail records show. He was released later that day.

No attorney is listed for Ramey at this time.

Baldwin County is on the Alabama-Florida state line, just west of Pensacola.

